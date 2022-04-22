Bhartiya Airways- India’s emerging Travel Company

The thought of flight booking through a website and app is not a novel concept. Users have been using air ticket booking for a long time. Air travel is significant when you want to save time and avoid lengthy road transport journeys. However, going by flight is a personal choice, but that doesn't mean you cannot enjoy memorable air travel.

Bhartiya Airways is India's next-generation and rapidly emerging Travel company that offers flight booking, hotel booking, and tour packages provider. Based on Noida, it has improved to offer superb services to customers at optimum comfort.

Bhartiya Airways – Overview

Bhartiya Airways is a trustworthy flight booking, hotel booking, and travel and tourism package provider in India. It is an online platform that helps passengers, pilgrims, and travellers to get the cheapest airfares, flight booking schedules, cash backs, and discounted tour packages.

Bhagvanta Singh founded Bhartiya Airways in 2018, and it is located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The platform was created to cater to the requirements of flight goers, passengers, and travellers. The company is quickly growing and expanding its footprint all over the nation.

After careful research, technology, efforts, and inspiration, it has developed its flight booking engine. Bhartiya Airway contains the power of development, risk-taking ability, and consistent dedication to customer relationships.

Bhartiya Airways is an idea of a spectacular entrepreneur Mr. Bhagvanta Singh. He has started his entrepreneur journey in 2013, and since that day, he has been continuously venturing new things every 2-to 3 years. He has begun Bhartiya Airways with a limited team and resources.

Travel and tourism are a competitive industry. There are already many big giants successfully providing flight booking and travel services. It was not easy to stand in front of these prominent leaders in the industry.

Our journey was not smooth because when we started to work on our platform, suddenly, the Covid19 pandemic hit globally. We had struggled a lot to stand strong during the outbreak. It was extremely challenging for us to take care of our company as well as prevent virus infection. We were concerned about our team and company’s financial condition. However, we have managed to rebuild our brand, and today there is no look back. But we never lose our hope and dedication towards our consumers.

We have made it simple for any users to keep them updated about the flight resume from time to time. Aviation, hotel, and travel industries have faced the lethal and killing consequences of the pandemic.

The story behind Launching Bhartiya Airways

Here is a little story behind the inception of Bhartiya Airways.

Mr. Bhagvanta is a regular flight passenger, and his business demands him to go to different places all over India and globally.

He booked a flight ticket from a renowned air ticket booking platform and got the ticket confirmation one day. After a couple of days, he got the message of automatic ticket cancellation. He was shocked because he did not do it.

He tried to call the flight booking platform and struggled to talk with them. They didn't give any clarification and reasons about the ticket cancellation.

When Mr. Bhagvanta asked them to refund money, they cut the call. He kept calling them, but there was no response or action from their side. It was unfortunate and irresponsible behavior of that flight booking platform.

After continuous follow-ups and conversations, finally, they process the refund of the money with heavy cancellation charges. It was a traumatic experience, and then Bhagvanta Singh has decided to solve this problem. Because he thought that if this could happen with me, then there may be many people who struggle because of these types of challenges every day.

That's why he thought that why not make a flight booking engine that will not have any complicating flight booking procedure, ticket cancellation process, and lengthy refund claim. That's where the Bhartiya Airways idea was started, and today it has become mind-tree for airfare booking.

Bhartiya Airways is specialized in:

Cheapest Airfares with discounts, cashbacks, and coupon codes: You can expect low-priced air tickets from Bhartiya Airways. They will provide you with the most economical flight tickets on your screen.

One-click booking with no complicated process: It is easy to book a flight ticket through Bhartiya Airways. There is no lengthy and complicated process for flight ticket booking.

Lowest convenience charges: The convenience charges are comparatively lower than other platforms in the market.

Easy Ticket Cancellation and Refund Process: Unlike other platforms, we are dedicated for customer support and help. We provide 100% surety to our customers for an easy ticket cancellation process and complete refund within 7 working days.

24x7 Technical Support: Bhartiya Airways provide 24/7 customer support to users and provide important updates on flight fares and booking.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.