Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar recently inaugurated its second outlet in Hinjewadi, Pune

India, 12th July 2023: Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar, renowned for its delectable variety of puranpoli, recently inaugurated its newest outlet in Shivaji Chowk, Hinjewadi Phase 1, Pune to cater to the growing demand for authentic puranpoli, a popular authentic Maharashtrian dessert. The latest addition marks the company’s second outlet in Pune and brings the total number of outlets to seven, with four already established in Mumbai, further solidifying Bhaskar puranpoli’s presence in Maharashtra.

The newly opened outlet epitomises Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar’s commitment to excellence in food and customer service. Featuring the innovative Live kitchen and quick service concept, the restaurant offers customers an immersive dining experience where they can witness the preparation of mouth-watering puranpoli dishes in real time.

Founded by Bhaskar KR, Vittal Shetty, and Saurabh Chowdhary, Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar is the brainchild of three super-talented individuals. Their recent appearance on Shark Tank India Season 2 has catapulted them into the limelight, earning Bhaskar puranpoli Ghar widespread popularity. The inspiring entrepreneurial journey of Bhaskar KR serves as an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs and so is the story of Mrs. Aparna Shailendra Sambhare. Hailing from Maharashtra, Mrs. Aparna is a determined and ambitious individual who has recently embarked on a new venture in the food and beverage industry. Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, Mrs. Aparna said, “Since childhood, I always had a passion for exploring new opportunities. Along with my husband, we visited over 20 countries, immersing ourselves in different cultures and cuisines. It was during these travels that I discovered my passion for the culinary arts and dreamed of creating my mark in the world of food and beverages. In January 2023, I took a significant step toward realizing my dreams. I connected with Mr. Vitthal Shetty, Saurabh, and Bhaskar, who shared our vision. Over six months, we worked tirelessly to find the perfect location, obtain necessary permissions, oversee construction, and carefully select furniture to bring our vision to life. Finally, on 30th July 2023, we successfully inaugurated our newest venture, the exquisite Bhaskar Puranpoli outlet in Shivaji Chowk, Hinjewadi Phase 1, Pune and we are overwhelmed by the exceptional response that we have received in the last few days.”

Renowned for its commitment to quality and authenticity, Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar boasts an extensive menu comprising 24 delectable varieties of puranpoli, including coconut puranpoli, dal puranpoli, badam puranpoli, dry fruits puranpoli, jackfruit puranpoli, Modak and more dishes that are prepared in the live kitchen and served instantly.

What sets Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar apart is that the puranpolis are free from chemicals, artificial colors, added preservatives, and chemical essence. In addition to its signature puranpoli, the restaurant also offers over 400 varieties of snacks, such as Rava laddu, and chips, catering to diverse palates. Leveraging the popularity of online food delivery platforms, Bhaskar puranpoli Ghar also offers its products through Zomato and Swiggy, ensuring customers can enjoy their favorite dessert from the comfort of their homes.

With a vision to open more than 100 outlets across India, the company has already established seven outlets in Bangalore with ten additional outlets operating as franchises. Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar aims to continue delighting its customers with mouthwatering sweet dishes and expanding its footprint to reach more food enthusiasts across the country. With the latest outlet in Pune, Bhaskar Puranpoli Ghar continues to captivate the tastebuds of puranpoli enthusiasts across Maharashtra.

For more information, please visit: http://bhaskarspuranpolighar.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

