Bhoomi Group, one of the top developers in Mumbai

If there is a term that can define trust, excellence and commitment like no other, it is Bhoomi Group. Just like its name, Bhoomi, which means Mother Earth, the real estate company from MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) takes pride in being grounded - creating realistic aspirations, and taking inspiration from nature for its project. Bhoomi Group has strived to enact its core values of trust, commitment, diligence, compassion, excellence and innovation and it has always been rewarding to the company. The group is grateful to all its buyers in the MMR who have made the journey of fulfilling all of its 50+ projects incredible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhoomi Group's core values have helped the company thrive despite lockdowns, developing new projects rapidly. The company has 11+ ongoing projects in MMR which are being worked on at a breathtaking speed. They have been designed so that the homes are one with nature as well as embrace the modernity that technology has to offer. Having delivered a whopping 12,000+ happy homes so far, the company intends to only go further in its journey of building customers’ dream houses. So far, it has developed a total area of 10 million+ sq feet and is currently working on developing five million sq ft more!

Having over 30 years of experience in creating happy homes, through independent projects and by working with MHADA, TMC and BMC, Bhoomi Group has gained the confidence of customers, channel partners and associates. With three decades of experience, the construction company knows the pulse of the market very well and is adaptable enough to innovate as needed. For years, the company has created its own benchmark in innovation and has been ahead of the curve. They only believe in constantly innovating not only with ideas but also with our technology. The best technology to ensure that we convey unparalleled housing services and stay up with the modern times to abide by our value of INNOVATION. http://www.bhoomi-group.com/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in involved creation of this content.