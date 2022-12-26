Bhutani Infra's Avenue 62, The Next Gen Retail Destination in Noida

Avenue 62, a swanky new retail destination in Noida, is the latest offering from Bhutani Group, a leading commercial space developer in the Delhi NCR region. The retail project was launched on the 18th of December by the company’s CEO, Mr. Ashish Bhutani, and saw a record more than 50% commercial sales on the launch day itself. As quoted by Mr. Bhutani, the project promises to provide an international facelift to the premium retail sector in Noida. It will not just be another retail center offering a high street shopping experience but a one-of-a-kind engagement center. Avenue 62 aims to create both a shopping and recreational environment by offering customers access to entertainment and leisure activities.

Following in the footsteps of previous successful Bhutani Group initiatives, Avenue 62 has likewise been developed to offer the finest customer experience. The state-of-the-art retail project, is a perfect example of architectural brilliance that combines elegance and luxury. A breathtakingly beautiful 25ft waterfall for ensuring a welcoming ambiance and a singular seamless perforated roof with wraparound latticed skin and distinctive flowing lines impart an overall organic texture to the building. Furthermore, in contrast to the conventional commercial or retail spaces, Avenue 62 has been aesthetically designed, giving it a unique structural USP. The entire layout has been planned to maximize consumer footfall by providing every store with significant visibility.

Designed as an integrated complex, 62 Avenue will also feature bowling alleys, a game zone, amenities like a bank, and salons, along with studio apartments and commercial/retail office space for sale and lease.

The project will be a one-stop shop for luxury retail post-completion, bustling with top apparel, beauty, wellness, electronics, sports, and many other retail brands from across the globe. Besides general retail, the project is also expected to be a paradise for gourmet lovers. From fine dining restaurants to al fresco terrazzo dining and club dining, Avenue 62 is all set to enthrall its customers with diverse cuisines. It will also have a designated baker’s alley featuring some of the best confectionery businesses and cafes. In addition to dining options, customers will also have access to upscale club lounges offering a stunning view of the Noida skyline. Designed as an integrated complex, Avenue 62 will also feature bowling alleys, a game zone, amenities like a bank, and salons, along with studio apartments and commercial/retail office space for sale and lease.

Bhutani Group’s Avenue 62 is strategically located in Noida sector 62, which is fast emerging as one of the hottest destinations for the cosmopolitan population. Moreover, due to the proximity of a major highway and convenient access to the Noida Metro, the retail center is very well connected to Delhi.

