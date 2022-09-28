Big Eyes A Must Have Crypto Token, On Course to Surpass PancakeSwap, Hedera

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new-age meme coin, was innovated recently. The project is built on the Ethereum network. With its recent move to a POS consensus, the Ethereum blockchain will reduce the carbon footprints of Big Eyes Coin and all other decentralized projects within its ecosystem.

The creators of Big Eyes Coin themed it around a cat with dreamy eyeballs lurking from within a glass helmet. This could be the reason why other altcoin Tamadoge decided to rival Big Eyes Coin, as they fear the big cat is about to chase out dogs and become the best crypto pet.

The merge with Ethereum, while being a community-led token, makes the future of Big Eyes Coin appear bright. Also, the generosity of the Big Eyes Coin community can not go unnoticed, as they donate 5% of their token supply to charity.

Its relation with the Ethereum base uplifts the importance of Big Eyes Coin, thus, putting it on the lips of every significant investor within the DeFi community. The price of its utility tokens is expected to increase massively after the presale phase. As a result, we envision Big Eyes Coin enjoying major growth during the bull market.

This article will discuss the 'Twitter War' between Big Eyes Coin and Tamadoge. Additionally, we will explain why Big Eyes Coin is bound to overtake leaders PancakeSwap and Hedera.

The Unending Meme Token War with Tamadoge

The Big Eyes Coin vs. Tamadoge war has been flying around on Twitter for some time. Both parties have shown why they are the best new meme coin with their funny memes and most resounding clap-backs. It all started with one tweet that Big Eyes Coin made on Twitter:

"It's cats vs. doges in the crypto market now, @Tamadogecoin 😼😼"

Afterward, Big Eyes Coin posted more meme pictures that directly and indirectly pointed at the Tamadoge convention. A popular one included the writing:

"Don't make the same mistakes as @Tamadogecoin - Watch out for Big Eyes Coin 😍"

However, @Tamadogecoin started to reply with its meme pictures and cryptic messages on Twitter. Eventually, it all stopped for a minute when the Head of Growth at Tamadoge decided to post a 20-minute video in which he accused Big Eyes Coin of being a scam and copycat.

Soon after, Big Eyes Coin came out and gave their reply to counter the laid accusations as thus:

"Meow!🙀 We've been cyber attacked by @carldawkins16, the Head of Growth from @TamaDoge! He's been commenting that we're a scam and has even made a 20-minute video about us😿 We'd like to clarify that we are not related to or copying TamaDoge! We are Unique and Original 🐈❤️"

The Twitter war is not like one that anyone has seen before, and we expect it to go on for a while longer.

How does PancakeSwap, Hedera, and Big Eyes Coin Fair?

CoinMarketCap explains PancakeSwap as a DeFi app that essentially works for token exchanges. Likewise, PancakeSwap grants reward in return for providing liquidity through farming.

The creators of the Binance Smart Chain-based platform themed it around pancakes. Three tokens include liquidity provider (LP), CAKE, and SYRUP. Deposit LP and get rewarded with CAKE.

Crypto.com termed Hedara a sustainable network on which people can build decentralized applications (dApps). Hedera is bound to be an improvement as it would exert faster performances and stability.

Hedera Hashgraph is bound to be an alternative to old blockchain technology, and HBAR is its native token.

Big Eyes Coin is already more generous than PancakeSwap could ever get while casting doubt over whether Hedera is an upgrade on the traditional blockchain technology.

Big Eyes Coin Raises Coin Raises Over $2 million and Rewards Users

Unquestionably, Big Eyes Coin has achieved a lot in recent times. Big Eyes Coin has raised close to two million dollars since its presale period began, and the community is ready to give out its members $250k in giveaway prizes.

To benefit, visit https://gleam.io/YUQUi/bigeyes-250k-giveaway.

Likewise, Big Eyes Coin has been exemplary in charity work, donating $1000 to Luna Children and committing 5% of its total token supply to charity wallets to save the world's ocean. Here is your chance to join the revolution.

