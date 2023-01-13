Big Eyes Coin And Cardano Are Two Must-Have Tokens Of 2023

The year is approaching its end. And it's been a roller coaster since the beginning. The bear market continued into Q1 of 2023 and doesn’t seem to be running out of steam any time soon. The crypto market is currently down about 80% below its all-time high, and when we thought it couldn't get any worse, the FTX collapse happened. Several altcoins are facing price declines, and many are beginning to lose hope in the crypto market.

However, despite all of this, experts say it sometimes gets worse before it gets better. The crypto market has witnessed other bear markets in the past years, and one thing certain is that the bull market always returns. The best advice anyone would give investors in the current market is to position themselves better for the coming bull run. And to this effect, Cardano (ADA) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are two cryptocurrencies experts believe must-have tokens for 2022. Cardano has secured its spot as one of the most reliable and scalable blockchain systems in the past months and is among the biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

On the other hand, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin just coming into the landscape. However, despite being an upcoming project, it has raised a massive amount of funds, with close to $14 million realized in the past week. Let's find out more about these cryptocurrencies.

Cardano (ADA): Blockchain Answering Some Of Crypto’s Hardest Questions

Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain designed to improve the cryptocurrency market's offerings. The framework was designed to overcome some of the cryptocurrency landscape's major hurdles, including scalability, security, and decentralization. Most blockchain networks have always been unable to offer these three, as one mostly has to be sacrificed for others to be actualized. The Cardano blockchain is one of those cryptocurrencies built to provide all of these unique offerings without the fear of sacrificing any. Hence, the blockchain of choice for scalability, decentralization, and security.

Cardano is scalable, and it processes thousands of transactions at cheaper fees. The network recently completed another upgrade called the Vasil fork. This upgrade was introduced to help the Cardano network scale better and improve its services to its community. Cardano is a blockchain of choice for many developers and creators as it allows a community for major applications to build without worrying about scalability or security.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Hottest Meme Coin Launching Special Promotion Event

Big Eyes Coin aims to offer DeFi functions to its community, making it a much more relevant meme coin than others with zero utility.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the biggest meme coin on presale and the first to explore cat-themed meme coins. It is a meme coin looking to leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide its users with more utilities. Big Eyes Coin aims to offer DeFi functions to its community, making it a much more relevant meme coin than others with zero utility.

The community will introduce its NFT collections, staking, yield farming, and opportunities to earn rewards. More exciting features like gaming and metaverse will also be introduced to the community. The Big Eyes Coin looks to offer the best meme coin features and even more to its users.

Big eyes aim to bring money into DeFi, and it has demonstrated that it can fulfill this promise in the past months. Big Eyes Coin has raised over $14 million despite market downturns. The meme coin looks to raise more and bring more liquidity into the landscape. You can join by buying the token for cheap on presale. To make your purchase, click on the button below.

