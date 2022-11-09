Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Has Taken a Different Route from Its Predecessors

The horrors associated with centralized systems have recently been of major concern. Security breaches, rigid decision-making processes, and data loss are top of the list. Cryptocurrency platforms adopt a decentralized system to avoid issues like this and ensure their community has more of a say in its decision-making process.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the next cryptocurrency platform that will adopt a decentralized model and give its community ownership of its token. From its coin sale onwards, the community will be at the forefront in any direction the platform takes.

Ripple (XRP) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) have also done well in the market. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is taking further steps to improve its decentralization and empower the community.

Ripple's (XRP) Design that Allows for Efficiency in Operation

Ripple is a digital payment network based on blockchain technology that allows asset exchange and remittance systems for international money, which banks and financial bodies use.

Ripple (XRP), the native cryptocurrency of this platform, provides its users with the power to vote and select members involved in transaction validation. Transactions with Ripple (XRP) consume less energy and cost very little. There is a limit placed on the total amount of Ripple (XRP) that can be created, which is capped at 100 billion Ripple (XRP).

The Ripple ledger system is designed so that transaction fees are not necessarily incurred. Rather, whenever a transaction occurs, the sender puts up a small amount of Ripple (XRP) to be destroyed and removed from circulation.

This only affects the price a little due to the large amount available. Despite all these benefits, Ripple is still a centralized cryptocurrency and brings with it the problems associated with centralized systems.

Wrapped Bitcoin's (WBTC) Rewards System Acts as a Link Between the two Largest Cryptocurrencies

The Wrapped Bitcoin platform acts as a link between Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). It enables Ethereum applications to adopt a cryptocurrency based on total Bitcoin reserves. Thus, Bitcoin users can access Decentralized Finance(DeFi) applications through this link, and in turn, Ethereum applications are given extra liquidity.

The native cryptocurrency,Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), allows access to various Decentralized Finance (DeFi) borrowing and lending platforms without having to exchange or give up their Bitcoin (BTC) directly in the process. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) holders have the benefit of tapping into the full capability of smart contracts due to its link to Ethereum.

Holders of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) can also stake their tokens for an agreed period and earn rewards over time. However, Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a centralized cryptocurrency, and users completely depend on a central body to secure their data and tokens.

Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) Community-based Approach to Delivering Its Goods to the Populace

Big Eyes is a cryptocurrency platform that aims to build an ecosystem that is trustless and self-propagating. By bringing more people towards the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space, Big Eyes will achieve one of its goals: bringing more wealth to this ecosystem.

The community is believed to be the major factor that will guarantee its success, and thus it has been made for the people with many thrilling and exciting benefits. It is powered by Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which despite being a meme coin, has a lot of advantages and utility.

Subsequently, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) extends its reach to more in-depth world issues. It aims to save the ocean body by contributing to charity in a bid to save aquatic life. This will expand its community and guarantee Big Eyes Coin (BIG) value in the long run.

Security breaches, data privacy, and many more issues in which centralized bodies like Ripple (XRP) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) are prone to alarm most users. On the other hand, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has adopted a completely decentralized platform and a sustainable model that will ensure its token success in the crypto market.

Final Thoughts…

There are plenty of crypto platforms and currencies changing the game for the market and crypto lovers. If you hadn’t invested in crypto before, there is no time like the present!

