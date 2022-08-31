Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – Providing Blockchain Scalability like Solana and Polygon

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-backed cryptocurrency that aims to distinguish itself from other meme tokens. It intends to incorporate NFTs into its ecosystem. More so, its developers will create a DEX (BIG Eyes Swap) to provide decentralized finance services. Not to mention its commitment to humanity by donating to a charity that supports marine life.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Network Framework

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the majority of meme tokens rely only on rave of the moment to grow, they eventually fade when this hype subsidizes. On the contrary, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to back its hype by creating NFTs, which its community will use to access more content and events.

The BIG token is Big Eyes' native token which its community will own and control.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NFT-exclusive events will help promote the project and drive more people to join the community.

Also, the project team will reward Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stakeholders with NFTs. While a 4% royalty on these NFTs will be distributed to the original seller, 5% will be given to holders. In addition, charity organizations will receive 1% on the sale of Big Eyes digital artworks.

Further, Big Eyes aims to accomplish the following goals:

● Create a robust and value-based community

● Become one of the leading meme tokens

● Fund a charity organization that supports life in the oceans

● Use decentralized finance and NFTs to sustain its ecosystem

The BIG token is Big Eyes' native token which its community will own and control. Based on the goals of the Big Eyes team for the token, along with its functions, investors might consider buying BIG during the project's launch.

Big Eyes Coin VS. Solana

Solana (SOL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Solana network created its first block on 16 March 2020 after an initial proposal by Anatoly Yakovenko. This network uses the proof-of-stake protocol to proffer solutions to scalability issues associated with the proof-of-work mechanism. Even more, Solana also uses proof-of-history algorithms to secure its network.

The proof-of-stake protocol allows for faster transactions at a very cheap rate. In fact, the Solana network is considered to have the quickest transaction time.

Furthermore, investors can obtain the Solana token at exchanges such as Binance. Interestingly, as many as 350 decentralized financial applications run on the network. The Solana native token (SOL) can be used for peer-to-peer payment.

In November 2021, the Solana token SOL reached an all-time peak of $260. Earlier in August 2021, Solana network launched the Degenerated Apes Academy on its NFT marketplace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Collectors have access to as many as 10,000 NFTs on the Solana network. Solsea, Solanart, and Magic Eden are among the NFT marketplaces on the Solana network.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) vs Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC)

Four Ethereum developers founded the Polygon network in India back in 2017. At launch, its name was MATIC. However, after the project went live in 2020, the developers changed its name to Polygon in 2021.

The Ethereum blockchain contains countless decentralized applications making it highly congested. Therefore, Polygon developers designed the network to help Ethereum by acting as an additional layer, thereby decongesting the blockchain.

Moreover, Polygon blockchain can also host decentralized applications compatible with Ethereum. Due to its fast transaction time and low fees, many users are actively using Polygon, with a daily transaction volume of over $800 million.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MATIC is the native token of the Polygon blockchain and a means to settle transaction fees.

Furthermore, Polygon is highly scalable, making it home to several NFT projects. Some NFT marketplaces using the network include Opensea, PlayDapp, TofuNFT, Element, and many others.

Conclusion

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to tap into the NFT industry and become a leading cryptocurrency. In like manner, the project will offer sustainability and establish an ecosystem that could give investors high returns.

More about Big Eyes:

Website : https://bigeyes.space/

Presale : https://bigeyes.space/#signup

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.