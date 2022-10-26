Big Eyes Coin Could be Next Cardano after Raising over $8.88 million in Presale

The popularity of cryptocurrencies has become almost mainstream. Cryptocurrencies have been around since 2009, but it wasn't until recently that they became popular with economists, venture capitalists, and general crypto traders.New cryptocurrencies are being released all the time in the crypto market. Unfortunately, the crypto market can be quick and highly volatile; choosing the right crypto project can be overwhelming. However, an emerging project like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the presale stage. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency looking forward to changing the crypto market with its features and utilities. The project's primary goal is to shift wealth from banks to Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin designed to help the community, conserve the ocean, and transfer wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. This token will improve DeFi adoption and ease accessibility by providing educational resources, building a decentralized ecosystem, and having exchanges that make the DeFi experience seamless.This coin aims to collaborate with environmentally aware organizations to help improve the environment through its charity wallet and policy of 5% total token donation.

In addition, it comes up with a dynamic tax structure that enables users to conduct transactions. free of taxes and many other charges.Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is planning to enter the NFT market and has big intentions for rewarding NFT developers in the ecosystem. It has over 200,000,000,000 tokens for presale, through which 90% will be made available for the general public on presale, and the remaining 10% will be shared into two. The first half will be used for charity and donations to organizations passionate about bettering the ecosystem.

Uniswap (UNI) - The Money-making Platform

Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency that seeks to make the trading process for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies cheaper, more efficient, and easier. This project has three founders: Joe Quintenz, Alan Curtis, and Manu Martin. They also aim to address the risks involved in these transactions. In essence, they hope to make the current exchange system more profitable while making them safer simultaneously. The project is based on the NEO blockchain. This is one of the reasons for the project's success since it is the most popular blockchain in the world regarding adoption. In addition, NEO offers several advantages over Ethereum and has seen much development in the last few months.

Cardano (ADA)- The Profitable Platform

Built by Charles Hoskinson in 2015, Cardano (ADA) is an open-source protocol that allows developers to build decentralized applications. This project was designed at a cross-section of technological innovation and intended to solve scalability issues. It provides a sustainable, flexible, and scalable platform for running various decentralized applications.Cardano (ADA) uses the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, which determines how different nodes in a network will reach consensus. Two layers, namely the Cardano Settlement layer (CSL) and Cardano computational layer (CCL), make up this platform and enable blockchain to verify millions of transactions in a matter of seconds.

Final Verdict

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency in the presale stage and could be the next big crypto project that will erupt in the crypto market. The project has the potential to skyrocket in value as soon as the presale is over.Cardano (ADA) is still developing and facing issues in synchronization between ledgers. Uniswap (UNI) only supports digital assets supported by the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised more than $8.88 million in the presale stage and has the potential to raise over $50 million in the future.

In addition, the team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has announced they are doing a bonus tokens giveaway. Users can use the code: BEYES978 when buying BIG tokens to claim the bonus tokens.

