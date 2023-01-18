Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: 3 Cryptocurrencies to Look Out For

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, two popular meme coins, have seen a resurgence in the crypto market as investors take notice of them as viable investment opportunities. Dogecoin, the original meme coin, has seen its price rise from $0.08022 to $0.09160 in the past few days, while Shiba Inu has experienced a 32% increase in the past week. This rally in meme coin prices is being attributed to the optimism that the Federal Reserve will pivot away from high interest rates sooner than expected, following recent cooler inflation data.

Big Eyes Coin: The Emerging Meme Coin in the Crypto Market

BIG is focused on building a dedicated and active community, and has already raised $16 million in its presale.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a rising player in the crypto market, making a significant impact with its unique approach to meme coin investments. Unlike other meme coins that focus solely on volatility, BIG is focused on building a dedicated and active community, and has already raised $16 million in its presale. With a strong team, a fully audited contract by Solidity Finance, and a diversified range of offerings including NFTs, Big Eyes Swap, and merchandise, it offers investors a secure and well-rounded investment option. Additionally, BIG has a strong commitment to social responsibility, allocating 5% of tokens for charity and implementing a fair distribution model without buy-back or burn mechanisms. Overall, BIG is a promising alternative for investors looking to diversify their portfolio and invest in a well-rounded and secure project. This makes BIG an option that not only focuses on mitigating volatility but also on community engagement and social responsibility.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu's Resurgence in the Crypto Market

It's worth noting that Dogecoin has a history of scams and has also been criticized as a form of Ponzi scheme. Critics have alleged that Dogecoin investors who purchased Dogecoins early on, have a large financial incentive to draw others into purchasing more Dogecoins in order to drive the price up, therefore benefitting the early investors financially at the direct expense of later purchasers, as Dogecoin does not have a supply cap like other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which has a capped supply of 21 million coins.

Shiba Inu token, also known as SHIB, is another decentralized cryptocurrency created in August 2020 by an anonymous person or group known as "Ryoshi". It is named after the Shiba Inu, a Japanese breed of dog originating in the Chūbu region, the same breed that is depicted in Dogecoin's symbol. Shiba Inu has been characterized as a "meme coin" and a pump-and-dump scheme. There have also been concerns about the concentration of the coin with a single "whale" wallet controlling billions of dollars' worth of the token, and frenzied buying by retail investors motivated by fear of missing out (FOMO).

Big Eyes Coin: A Well-Rounded Investment Option Amidst Meme Coin Controversies

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stands out as a unique investment opportunity that not only focuses on volatility but also on community engagement and social responsibility.

The crypto market is currently experiencing a strong rally, with meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu leading the charge. However, while these coins have gained significant attention and seen their prices rise, they also come with a history of controversy, scams and criticism. On the other hand, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stands out as a unique investment opportunity that not only focuses on volatility but also on community engagement and social responsibility. With a strong team, a dedicated community and a diversified range of offerings, BIG is a secure and well-rounded investment option in the crypto market. Furthermore, the fact that BIG's contract has been fully audited and the development team has been verified by industry experts, adds an extra layer of security and trust for investors. Overall, the crypto market is currently experiencing a strong rally and Big Eyes Coin is one of the most promising options for investors looking to diversify their portfolio and invest in a well-rounded and secure project.

