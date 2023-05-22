Big Eyes Coin Is Positioned To Catch Up To Pepe Coin And Floki Inu With Major Listings

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming crypto coin that has been gaining popularity for the past many months among meme coin communities, especially with speculations that the meme coin season is back.

This cute cat-themed coin is set to compete with bigger tokens in the market, such as Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI). With a strong supportive meme community of cat and coin lovers called the Cat Crew, Big Eyes Coin has become successful, although it is still in its presale stage.

Big Eyes Coin Takes The Next Step With Listing On Major Exchange

Big Eyes Coin did a great job with their crypto presale, garnering over $35 million from investors who trust this investment opportunity. Now that the presale has been a massive success, the next step is for the cat coin to make its debut on major crypto exchanges!

Its presale will end on June 3rd, and investors are excited for its launch on Uniswap on June 15th. However, the team behind Big Eyes Coin has bigger plans to list the token on another top tier 1 exchange. The details are yet to be announced, but many meme coin lovers are speculating KuCoin, OKX, or Binance listing to be the next target for this crypto project.

Pepe Coin Investors Take A Hit As Price Plummets

Pepe Coin had been experiencing an upward trend, especially after it was listed on Binance, the largest crypto exchange. However, the price of the coin suddenly dropped from $0.0000044 to $0.0000022, leaving investors with a lot of uncertainty.

Some investors, including a smart money wallet holder, thought the coin had not yet reached its limit and decided to buy more. Unfortunately, this decision didn't pay off as an unknown investor bought 962.3 billion PEPE for $3 million, only to find that the current value of their investment has dropped to $2.14 million. This serves as a cautionary tale to all investors to invest wisely and avoid making hasty decisions.

Floki Inu Drops: Could This Be The Start Of A Bearish Trend?

On Monday, Floki Inu experienced a significant drop, declining by over 10%, which could be a sign of a bearish trend. This is not uncommon for meme coins that have gone parabolic, as it has happened with other meme tokens like Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars, and Bonk.

Big Eyes Coin has proven itself to be a promising crypto project due to its successful presale and plans to list on major exchanges.

Typically, crypto coins go through a distribution phase, where insiders begin to exit their positions, causing the price to drop. FLOKI is currently trading at $0.00003433 and has seen a decrease of 8.18%.

Investing in meme coins can be fun, exciting, and profitable. However, investors must be careful and know the right time to buy the dip. The recent decline in the prices of Pepe Coin and Floki Inu highlights the volatility of meme coins and the importance of understanding the market. Meanwhile, the new meme coin contender, Big Eyes Coin, has proven itself to be a promising crypto project due to its successful presale and plans to list on major exchanges.

