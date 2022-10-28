Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Take On Industry Leaders Like Ethereum And The Flow

Meme tokens are a type of cryptocurrency intentionally created to be humorous. They can easily go viral, reaching a massive audience. A few of them have garnered the attention of notable figures who occasionally participate in community events. As a result, interest in and demand for such tokens keeps rising. These tokens have historically provided investors with exponential returns.

Despite this, many meme tokens are useless and serve no purpose; they need hysteria to keep their system going. A new meme coin called Big Eyes Coin has just been released onto the cryptocurrency market, hoping to alter the general public's view of meme coins. The Big Eyes Coin, also known as BIG, is a meme token that intends to fully promote its ecosystem by utilizing blockchain technology. Providing financial services, issuing NFTs, and supporting charitable causes are all activities the Big Eyes Team intends to do simultaneously.

This article will discuss how this new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is set to take on industry leaders like Ethereum (ETH) and Flow (FLOW).

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, often known as ETH, is a cryptocurrency as well as a decentralized blockchain. The blockchain technology it uses is open-source and easily customizable, unlike Bitcoin (BTC). Thus, it enables programmers to create and release scalable, disruptive blockchain-based apps. Smart contracts, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and the Solidity programming language are just a few of Ethereum's (ETH) many useful features. DeFi protocols, GameFi, NFT minting, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are all supported by these elements on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Ethereum network's Ether coin is also a standout feature (ETH). Gas costs paid in ETH power the network. It is the standard payment method for the Ethereum network's computational resources and transaction fees. ETH can be exchanged directly between users, just like Bitcoin (BTC). Thus, it allows for autonomous transactions between crypto users. Ether (ETH) has risen to become the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap because of its widespread adoption across various industries and blockchain-based initiatives.

Flow (FLOW)

The Flow (FLOW) blockchain is receiving a lot of praise for its highly valuable non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and its popular non-fungible token exchange platform. Others believe it to be superior to Ethereum as a blockchain platform for launching NFTs and NFT-related initiatives.

CryptoKitties, a popular NFT game, caused Ethereum's network to slow down; thus, Dapper Labs created Flow (FLOW) to alleviate the congestion.

As a result, Flow (FLOW) is a fast, decentralized blockchain that supports a variety of blockchain-based apps, especially in the gaming and NFT sectors.

Flow's (FLOW) distinguishing characteristics include its multinode architecture, smart contracts that can be upgraded and tracked, the Flow Emulator, and the resource-oriented Cadence programming language. These capabilities will let developers create decentralized applications (dApps) that are safe to use and can scale to accommodate a large user base.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will have an exclusive NFT club launch in its third development phase.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is more than just a buzzword; it offers its holders substantial benefits. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will have an exclusive NFT club launch in its third development phase. Members of the club will have special access to NFT-only activities, such as contests for NFT popularity and limited-edition NFTs. In addition, 5% of NFT charges will go to NFT creators and holders, respectively. So, more people will feel compelled to make and own these NFTs if they see others making and profiting from them.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also has a crucial "no charge, no tax" policy for exchanging BIG tokens. The adoption and use of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform will increase due to these enhancements. With increased usage and activity, BIG coins will increase in value. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to get accessibility by being listed on major trading platforms like Uniswap.

