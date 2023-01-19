Big Eyes Coin, Loopring, and Enjin Coin: 3 Cryptos to Watch Out For

Crypto investors have gone from $100 net worth to millionaires before. It is an achievable feat that can always be replicated in favorable markets. Crypto millionaires from the last bull run made a huge gain from unexpected crypto assets like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL). This proves that any crypto asset has the propensity to make you wealthy, provided they have promising prospects and the market is profitable.

With analysts optimistic about the coming year's profitability, you should consider crypto assets that can bring unexpected huge financial gains. Analysts believe Big Eyes (BIG) is a great option due to its rising prominence and adoption, while Loopring (LRC) and Enjin Coin are no less of a good choice.

Predictions in the coin market are not guaranteed to materialize, but these crypto assets may be worth taking the chance on, especially the new cat-themed meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG).

Loopring (LRC) – Bringing The Best Of Both Worlds

Loopring is an open-source protocol functioning on Ethereum and Neo blockchain. Loopring is a hybrid crypto exchange platform that integrates the pros of decentralized and centralized crypto exchanges, functioning as a protocol with their combined advantages and none of their deficiencies.

The decentralized protocol is optimized to increase order execution efficiency during an exchange and enhance decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) liquidity. The protocol has different tokens for the different blockchain networks it operates on. Its native tokens are LRC for Ethereum, LRN for Neo, and LRQ for its proposed adoption of the Qtum blockchain.

LRC is the most prominent utility token, as users utilize the Ethereum-based protocol the most. The protocol boasts about $78 million total locked value (TVL), indicating its gradual increase in adoption. Loopring token (LRC) reached a $3.83 all-time high in 2021 but sells for around $0.2. The crypto low price increases its possible profit margin if it rises months from now. It could make a push towards its all-time high.

The Social Network With Enjin Coin (ENJ)

The Enjin network is a gaming protocol with social networking features where users can play games, host digital stores, chat, and create websites and clans. It is built on Ethereum and allows the tokenization of in-game items, making them valuable in the real world. The ecosystem isn't only useful to game developers, but businesses too can also develop and monetize digital assets on the blockchain by trading.

The ecosystem is driven by the utility token Enjin Coin (ENJ). It backs the value of created digital assets (e.g., NFTs) on the blockchain network. The cryptocurrency has suffered a huge decline by about 94% after peaking at a $4.85 all-time high during Q4 of 2021. However, it's slowly recovering, and its low price may bring you a great boom.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Announces Itself With The Reveal Of A Potential Launch

Big Eyes will set aside 5% of its treasury for charity courses and another 5% for marketing.

Big Eyes is a new meme coin that could make crypto millionaires like Shiba Inu (SHIB). The new cryptocurrency has many edges over the dog-themed coin, making it possible for it. Big Eyes is a unique cat-theme token and a DeFi meme coin.

This increases its chances at market success, as the DeFi ecosystem is billed to boom soon, and the new meme coin will play an essential role in shifting wealth into the ecosystem. An increase in DeFi's wealth improves Big Eyes' ability to provide users and community members with financial benefits.

Big Eyes will set aside 5% of its treasury for charity courses and another 5% for marketing. These funds' distributed mediums have the same effect on the meme coin — increased popularity. Big Eyes' popularity has increased its adoption, helping it progress on presale easily.

It is close to selling out its total presale allocation making its presale a success. Big Eyes could achieve similar success when it launches on the crypto exchange, making its ongoing presale one you shouldn't miss.

Big Eyes Coin will launch immediately if an additional 12 MILLION is raised by the end of January. Having so far raised a whopping $16million in its current stage of presale.

In order to bring the launch ahead, use code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to receive a HUGE 200% BONUS bringing our launch closer!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.