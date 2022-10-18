Big Eyes Coin NFTs Could Reach Top Ten Collections Over Axie Infinity, Sandbox

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) quickly found themselves in mainstream media following the release of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection by Yuga Labs. The BAYC NFTs sold out within 12 hours, creating a sense of FOMO within the crypto community. Additionally, CryptoPunks, an Ethereum (ETH) collection, were free of charge to anyone with an ETH wallet when it launched in 2017.

However, in December 2021, a CryptoPunks NFT sold for $10.26 million! With NFT adoption growing, no one wants to miss the next collection to explode. The Sandbox (SAND) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are two cryptocurrencies that have dominated the NFT sector with their Play-to-Earn (P2E) games. So, can Big Eyes Coin (BIG) adhere to its goals and launch an NFT collection in the top ten projects, potentially overtaking two NFT giants? Let’s find out!

Big Eyes Coin - Bringing Utility To NFTs

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that is shaking up the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) sector. The feline coin aims to shift money into the DeFi ecosystem while committing 5% of its tokens to ocean conservation charities. Big Eyes Coin has raised $7.88 million at the time of writing, showing the crypto community's excitement surrounding this new project.

As mentioned above, Big Eyes Coin aims to have an NFT collection in the top ten projects, which could make each Big Eyes NFT extremely valuable in the future. While you can hold the NFT and wait for its value to potentially explode, Big Eyes Coin has also introduced utility to its NFTs!

Once users hold a Big Eyes Coin NFT, they can access an array of fun events and clubs exclusive to NFT holders. The NFT events will occur with the seasons, and while you wait for them, you can hang out with the Big Eyes Sushi Crew, a club exclusively for Big Eyes NFT holders.

Can The Sandbox Break Its Previous NFT Sale Record?

In 2021, The Sandbox set a new record for the most expensive NFT sold on its internal marketplace. The NFT was a Metaverse mega yacht that sold for an eye-watering $650,000! The Sandbox is known for its lucrative NFT marketplace, hosting exclusive collections featuring high-profile figures like Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton.

Like Big Eyes Coin, The Sandbox is built on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing The Sandbox to utilise the new Proof-of-Stake technology Ethereum has adopted. Because of this, The Sandbox can perform at a higher level, potentially bringing more users to The Sandbox platform.

So, can The Sandbox break its previous $650,000 NFT record? The Sandbox user base has reduced since its peak, reporting less than a thousand daily active users at the time of writing. However, The Sandbox has built a foundation from which it can grow again, potentially breaking its previous NFT sale record in the future.

To Axie Infinity and Beyond!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

