Big Eyes Coin Presale Nears End As Dogecoin Surges 30%: Will Shiba Inu Be The Next Meme Coin To Rise?

The crypto world was abuzz earlier this week with the news of Twitter's logo change, which saw the bluebird replaced with the Shiba Inu dog that represents Dogecoin. This has led some to question the future of Shiba Inu, one of Dogecoin's main competitors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has announced the end of its presale on June 3rd, making now a critical time for investors to act. The token is also offering unique loot cards on the NFT marketplace, OpenSea, adding to the excitement around the cryptocurrency.

The popularity of meme coins shows no signs of slowing down, and it will be interesting to see how these developments impact the broader crypto market.

Elon Musk's Twitter Logo Change and the Impact on Dogecoin

On Monday, Elon Musk surprised Twitter users by replacing the blue bird logo with the Shiba Inu, the iconic Dogecoin meme. Coincidentally, Musk was seeking a Dogecoin lawsuit dismissal, which alleged that he was running a pyramid scheme to support the meme coin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Dogecoin news sent the token's value soaring by 32.89%, increasing from $0.076 to $0.101. However, experts believe the surge is temporary and lacks potential value. By Wednesday, the token value had already dropped by 2.13%, trading at $0.09. Since late March, Twitter's PR tactics have been to reply to media inquiries with a poop emoji.

Shiba Inu's Potential to Compete with Dogecoin

Shiba Inu (SHIB), self-proclaimed as the "Dogecoin Killer," experienced a 6% increase following the surge in DOGE's value on Tuesday. With a trading value of $0.000011, the question arises whether SHIB can catch up and surpass its biggest rival.

Although SHIB has had issues due to its listing on low-tier exchanges, it has a key feature called ShibaSwap that enables investors to stake their SHIB tokens and earn rewards and transaction fees. This feature is a testament to the meme coin's growth and ongoing efforts to establish a spot in the crypto world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

BIG Presale Wrap-Up: Big Eyes Coin NFTs and Bonus Codes Available

While Dogecoin grabs headlines, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has some exciting news for cat lovers. The presale for BIG concludes on June 3rd, and investors can use the bonus code BULLRUN250 for a 250% bonus. With $33 million raised so far, the meme-inspired token is making a name for itself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to its presale, BIG is generating attention with its adorable NFTs. The Big Eyes Loot Boxes are available on OpenSea and come in various values, some of which are worth up to $10,000. Investors looking to add some cute factor to their crypto portfolio should check out what Big Eyes Coin has to offer.

Alt Season in Full Swing, Meme Coins Take Centre Stage

The alt season is here, and meme coins are in the spotlight. Whether you support Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Big Eyes Coin, these playful tokens are taking centre stage in the crypto world. Don't miss out on the action and join the ride. It's shaping up to be an exciting time for meme coin enthusiasts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}