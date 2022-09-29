Big Eyes Coin Raised Over $2 Million In Its First Week

The cryptocurrency market is rapidly expanding, with a current market value of $962.91B. Investors and market players both believe that meme coins are one of the most profitable crypto markets.On the other hand, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new coin, is positioned to become the cryptocurrency market's next big meme coin network.

Seasoned investors have already committed over $2 million to the ongoing presale. In this article, we will be comparing Big Eyes (BIG) to other meme coins that have had reasonable success, especially Tamadoge (TAMA) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Dogecoin (DOGE) The First Meme Coin

The first meme coin, DOGE, was released in 2013 and has since grown to be the most well-known meme coin on the cryptocurrency market. One of the most well-known meme currencies on the cryptocurrency token market is Dogecoin, which has a lot to do with its billionaire investor Elon Musk. Due to their rapid development and improvement over time, the cryptocurrency market has begun to recognize meme coins as the true investment that they are.

Elon Musk's remarks on this cryptocurrency have caused its price to increase significantly over the past two years. For some of its products, Tesla accepts Dogecoin as online payment. There will surely be a future expansion because there are only a finite number of DOGE tokens.

In contrast to other meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) has a distinctive and vibrant community that engages in trading and uses it as payment for social media content.

Tamadoge (TAMA) The Strong Meme Token

Tamadoge (TAMA) is one of the few strong meme tokens competing with Big Eyes (BIG) to dethrone Dogecoin (DOGE) as the king of meme coins. Shiba Inu (SHIB) made the list as Dogecoin's closest competitor, but Tamadoge (TAMA) is expected to offer both gain meme projects stiff competition.

The new meme cryptocurrency follows the dog-theme pattern seen in the majority of meme coins on the market. However, it has distinct functionality and use cases that could help it stand out from the crowd and gain widespread adoption.

The project will have a play-to-earn (P2E) capability that will allow users to compete by playing games and earning points on the leaderboard, which will eventually let them earn the Tamadoge token (TAMA). TAMA will power the Tamadoge platform's functions, including its virtual reality space Tamaverse.

The team has stated that the presale ends with the ninth phase, making it impossible for cryptocurrency users to participate. This is disappointing, yes? However, you still have a better choice in front of you.

If you didn't participate in the Tamadoge presale, you should do so now because Big Eyes is currently the most anticipated project on the market.

You can take advantage of the second stage of the Big Eyes presale.

Big Eyes (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is based on Ethereum (ETH) and is already in the process of transitioning to PoS.

Big Eyes Coin is a community-centered coin that aims to transfer income into the DeFi ecosystem while also protecting the world's ecosystem. The community is Big Eyes' most significant asset, as more users and activities will help generate momentum for the platform's programs and events.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is based on Ethereum (ETH) and is already in the process of transitioning to PoS. This year's meme coin is the most anticipated in the cryptocurrency market. This is mostly due to the fact that it deviates from the dog hype that has infiltrated the meme coin environment, resulting in a worthwhile altéthat gives cat lovers and the aquatic community a project to call their own while receiving passive income from its high cryptocurrency pricing.

The attraction of Big Eyes is primarily dependent on NFTs. The project aims to be one of the top ten NFT initiatives in the world. It provides a platform for artists from all over the world to showcase their work using blockchain technology.

Presales are available for almost 70% of the 200,000,000,000 tokens that were mined, suggesting a platform that values the community.

Big Eyes is actively dedicated to charitable causes. A charity wallet will receive 5% of the presale proceeds; $1000 has already been given to Luna Children. The charity wallet will be used to benefit organizations dedicated to the preservation of marine life. Donations to these organizations are already part of the planned pre-launch stages.

Big Eyes (BIG) is unquestionably a fantastic cryptocurrency investment opportunity. Like any excellent opportunity, it requires that you invest promptly. Seasoned investors are taking advantage of the discounted price while the second stage of the presale is still ongoing, knowing that it will soon increase by 25%.

Invest in BIG tokens right away to join the community!

