Big Eyes Coin Reaches Presale Landmark As Ethereum and BNB Rise

The crypto market has been subject to multiple crashes over the past year. Bitcoin (BTC) started 2022 at $35,000 per Bitcoin but now finds itself at $19,300. The mammoth decrease is a testament to how volatile the crypto market is at times. However, this article will show you three cryptocurrencies that are worth your attention for Q4.

Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) are established cryptocurrencies that have risen in value, showcasing the crypto markets ability to bounce back from market slumps. Additionally, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has hit a new landmark through its highly anticipated presale. The new meme coin has raised $3.55 million as it looks to compete with Dogecoin (DOGE).

Big Eyes Coin - Targeting The Growing Anime Audience

If you haven’t heard of it already, Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin with a cute cat with an Anime design as its mascot. The cat caters to a growing target audience of Anime consumers, with 40-60% of the world’s population consuming Anime either casually or actively.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin has created a marketing wallet that holds 5% of its 200,000,000,000 tokens inside. These tokens will help keep Big Eyes Coin on top of its competitors, continuously improving its style. Big Eyes Coin even has plans to release a comic book entailing the Big Eyes mascot’s adventures!

With an NFT marketplace on the platform, Big Eyes Coin has adopted a unique tax system for NFT purchases. To give back to the community, Big Eyes Coin will have a 10% tax on NFTs with 5% going to BIG holders, 4% to the original seller, and 1% to the dedicated charity wallet for ocean conservation!

How Is The Ethereum 2.0 Merge Doing?

In an attempt to cut down on carbon emissions and provide a greater quality of service for its users, Ethereum switched to the energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake consensus. The switch was the most famous news story to grace the crypto world, with thousands of predictions for what life would be like post-merge. So, how is the Ethereum 2.0 merge doing?

The Ethereum merge seems to be a success. The transaction speed for Ethereum has soared to levels never seen before, with developers promising Ethereum can reach 100,000 per second at peak performance. Additionally, Ethereum users can participate in the Ethereum network by earning rewards from their staked ETH.

Ultimately, Ethereum wants to become a streamlined network that provides a high quality of service. The successful merge has helped Ethereum increase its market capitalisation. Ethereum has increased its market capitalisation by 2.44% in twenty-four hours at the time of writing.

BNB - The Utility Token

BNB is regarded as one of the best utility tokens in the crypto market in 2022. The token is used to pay fees on the Binance exchange and as a payment method across different services, like entertainment, travel, and transfers.

BNB uses quarterly burns to ensure stability and growth. Binance uses 20% of its profits to purchase BNB tokens and burn them until there are 100 million left in circulation. The deflationary method could lead to increased prices over time.

Additionally, BNB transactions are usually fast, cheap, and secure. BNB offers some of the lowest transaction fees in the crypto market, 0.1% for all traders. BNB, like Ethereum, has risen in value. The crypto giant has risen by 5.3% in seven days at the time of writing.

To Summarise

Ethereum and BNB have created services that help their users get the most out of their portfolios. Their high return potential combined with their attention to detail has allowed them to cement their place in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation.

However, Big Eyes Coin is here to steal the show. The new cryptocurrency has developed an ecosystem that exudes sustainability and helps shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. The future looks promising for Big Eyes Coin as it could join Ethereum and BNB at the top of the crypto ladder.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.