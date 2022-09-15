Big Eyes Coin Set To Surpass Dogecoin As The Next 100X Meme Coin Project

In comparison to recent months, the cryptocurrency market has just plummeted by 50%. As a result of Bitcoin's (BTC) price drop of more than 55%, the value of many other cryptocurrencies has also dropped.

Bearish conditions persist in the market, prompting analysts to explore all available strategies for generating enormous returns and recouping previous losses. The best opportunity for significant long-term gains is to invest in cryptocurrencies during their pre-sale phase.

It's no secret that meme-based cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have made their creators instant billionaires. Thus, it is expected that the meme industry will assume a considerable portion of the cryptocurrency market.

A new cryptocurrency known as Big Eyes (BIG) has been developed to move wealth away from the conventional banking system and toward the decentralized finance ecosystem. Compared to other meme coin projects, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is expected to perform better, setting a new standard for joke coins.

Read on to learn more about these cryptocurrencies and what makes them unique.

Lessons From The Old Dog To The Cute Kitten –Dogecoin (DOGE)

The ledger of all Dogecoin transactions will be available to the public and updated constantly.

Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer introduced the digital currency known as dogecoin (DOGE) in December of 2013. There is already an established audience and online community for this platform. The goal is to build a community that takes the success of meme currency seriously but is also open to the participation and lightheartedness that the name suggests.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, it is a decentralized digital currency that operates on a public, distributed, and cryptographically secure database or ledger called a blockchain. The ledger of all Dogecoin transactions will be available to the public and updated constantly. Additionally, encryption is used by this protocol to safeguard all trades.

The developers intend Dogecoin to be a place where people care about each other, spread knowledge about cryptocurrencies, raise money, produce memes, have fun, and be absurd. In addition, its user base is exceptionally enthusiastic about promoting Dogecoin as a serious contender to the status quo of conventional fiat currencies.

In comparison to other platforms, Dogecoin (DOGE) payments can be processed slightly more quickly because miners can finish the mathematical computations needed to complete and record transactions on transactions more quickly. New blocks on this blockchain are also ratified in under a minute, making it ideal for swift financial transactions.

Cute Is In For 2022 – Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-driven utility token network for the meme market that uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to provide access to events and contents. In addition, it is committed to preserving an essential component of the entire planet's ecosystem by allocating five percent of its revenue to charity wallets for funding activities centered on preserving the ocean and marine life.

One of its most notable characteristics is the BIG token's auto-burn mechanism, in which tokens are burned regularly. As a result of this procedure, the token supply will be kept low, which should keep the token's value relatively stable. The token can also be bought and sold.

Tokens will be sold in three ways: a 90% pre-sale allocation, a 70% general pre-sale allocation, and a 20% allocation through cryptocurrency exchanges. All that's left is 10%, of which 5% will go to charity and the rest to the marketing budget. 10% of all NFT trades will be taxed, with 5% to token holders and 1% to charity.

To find out more about this new meme coin, see the links below:

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale:https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website:https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram:https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.