Big Eyes Coin, Solana And Shiba Inu in the Crypto Market

The new year has kicked off extremely well for many cryptocurrencies and online projects across the crypto market. January has welcomed increasing trading volumes, new crypto projects and all-around excitement across the board with open arms.

The world of crypto is looking very promising so far, so it’s a great time to either start investing or stay aware of what platforms are going to make you thrive as an investor.

With Big Eyes Coin curating great success in its presale stages, older coins such as Solana and Shiba Inu are following in those footsteps of success and thriving on the market with 2023 only just beginning.

Let’s dive into these 3 crypto platforms and see what they have to offer to the market.

Big Eyes Coin Is The Breakthrough Presale Project

With over $16 million raised in the presale stages of Big Eyes Coin, the crypto cathouse is breaking down barriers and achieving things unheard of with cryptocurrencies. The coin has many features and functionalities within the online platform that allows people to connect in a whole new way.

This community-led defi meme token is exceeding any investor expectations of presale projects, upholding features such as monthly charity wallets which are designated to charities that aim to save the oceans.

Other sectors of the project involve a unique and innovative NFT space that connects those who wish to connect with one another on shared interests, cute content and everything crypto!

Check out the new calculator feature available on the website to quantify how far your funds can go in Big Eyes Tokens.

Big Eyes Coin is also aiming to launch very soon! They are offering a very exciting code that will not only bring the launch of Big Eyes Coin closer, but investors will receive a huge 200% bonus! How amazing is that?! Just use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to access this amazing bonus and kickstart your investments now.

Never Stop Shining With Solana

Seeing an impressive trading volume growth of over 42%, this highly functional open-source project is continuing to thrive in the crypto market. Solana’s protocol is designed to facilitate decentralised app creation. It aims for scalability by introducing a proof-of-history consensus combined with the underlying proof-of-stake consensus of the blockchain.

It guarantees users low transaction costs while still confirming scalability and fast processing as a result of the hybrid protocol. The platform is doing extremely well and has done for some time, even being tipped as a rival that can compare to Ethereum.

Cute As A Button! With Shiba Inu

The ‘Dogecoin Killer’ is a crypto platform that has charmed millions around the world. Shiba Inu was created anonymously back in 2020 and quickly gained attention and value as many investors were drawn to the cute charm of the coin.

Shiba Inu was listed on Coinbase, the largest US-based crypto exchange in 2021, highlighting the success and interest in the coin itself. The sense of community curated around the dog-tastic platform highlights the power behind meme tokens and how they drive a whole new audience to the crypto market.

Final Thoughts…

The crypto market is shaping up to be a riveting and successful space for investors in 2023. There has never been a better time to invest! Interested? Check out the links below and get investing today.

