Big Eyes Coin taking center stage in Market with Binance Coin & Chainlink

The cryptocurrency market has thousands of crypto assets, each varied in what they have to offer, while the market continues to add new cryptocurrencies by the day. In a market like this, some crypto assets will take center stage while the majority will not make out of the low value they hold. Even worse, low-value cryptocurrencies have no standing in the bear market rally and will quickly be swept out with no hope of a comeback. The bear market is a considerable separator of real assets and the ones that cannot stand the long haul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is why certain coins, like ETH, BNB, XRP, etc., are still revered because they have thrived in bull markets and survived bear markets repeatedly. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) , a new memecoin, is taking center stage in a cryptocurrency market with several altcoins. In a bear market like this, cryptocurrencies generally struggle to grow or bring in value from outside the cryptocurrency market. In the first week of its presale, the Big Eyes Coin raised $1 million and has demonstrated its strength in pulling community momentum.

Smart investors are already looking to cop some BIG tokens before the presale concludes, as it could be the next blow-up in the cryptocurrency market.

Binance Coin (BNB) And Chainlink (LINK)

Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency created by Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the market. The token was initially created as a utility token for the exchange platform and served as transaction fees for the transactions carried out on the exchange platform. The platform also allowed users to convert their insignificant holdings from other cryptocurrencies into BNB. It wasn’t until later on when the Binance Smart Chain was created, that BNB found a much broader utility. It used to exist on the Ethereum blockchain until it created a similar network of its own where it managed crypto solutions such as DeFi.=

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized network of oracles that securely allows smart contracts to communicate with real-world data and services outside of blockchain networks. Chainlink connects the old mechanisms that now power modern economies to the developing blockchain sector, resulting in increased security, efficiency, and transparency in commercial and social operations. As the name illustrates, it was much more focused on helping users from the real world get familiar with the blockchain landscape.

Both altcoins are top cryptocurrencies in the market that crypto enthusiasts look towards for some comeback as soon as the bull market is back.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is the biggest hyped memecoin of this season as the token looks to conclude its stage 3 presale soon. The token has raised over $6.5 million and looks much more promising than any other memecoin the market has seen. Big Eyes has built its memecoin hype merely by organic involvement and exciting narratives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat-inspired memecoin and has made it clear that it aims to take the narrative fight to dog memecoins as it is already doing before launch. The memecoin will hold regular community events, contests, and campaigns that create a space to have fun for the community. Its primary aim is to use DeFi utilities to generate wealth for its community.

Big Eyes is focused on giving back to the community and several humanitarian causes worldwide, saving oceans and animals. A percentage of the token supply has been dedicated to these purposes, and funds recovered from the tax structure go back to the community. It's community-governed, so holders can expect to vote on developmental decisions to be made on the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The presale is almost over; join here , and don't miss out on the next big thing.

For more information:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}