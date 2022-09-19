Big Eyes Coin, The Sandbox, And Maker: You may Missing Out By Not Holding These

ERC-20 cryptocurrencies, such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), are created using the ERC-20 standardization protocol on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Thanks to Ethereum’s dominance and its system of smart contracts, ERC20 coins make up the vast majority of popular digital assets available today on the cryptocurrency market.

However, several ERC-20 tokens exist in the coin market. But which ones are worth exploring? Below are three exciting ERC-20 assets that any trader shouldn’t miss.

The Sandbox

SAND is the ERC-20 native cryptocurrency of The Sandbox (SAND). The Sandbox (SAND) is a GameFi and immersive metaverse platform that allows users to create virtual worlds and trade their in-game experiences and activities.

It offers several universes, such as Summer Jam Land and The Walking Dead Land. Users can also purchase land plots (virtual real estate) in the game, which can be traded as NFTs. Additionally, because The Sandbox (SAND) plots are in high demand and limited quantity, these NFTs have a great potential to appreciate over time.

Besides LANDS, users can trade various features using SAND. Players can also customize their avatar's experience by exchanging NFTs on the site.

The franchise was first released in 2012 and transited to a blockchain-based game in 2018.

Since then, The Sandbox (SAND) has become popular, boasting a thriving user base that interacts and shares ideas to create more innovative experiences across the platform.

Maker

Maker (MKR) is the ERC-20 utility and governance token of the MakerDAO. The core concept behind MakerDAO is borrowing and lending without using traditional intermediaries like banks.

To facilitate loans and control every aspect of a loan's mechanics, including repayment periods, interest rates, and margin calls, MakerDAO leverages smart contracts developed on the Ethereum blockchain.

One of the exciting features of MakerDAO is that loans can be disbursed in DAI, an ERC-20 stablecoin generated on MakerDAO. By issuing loans in DAI, MakerDAO loans are more insulated from the cryptocurrency market volatility.

The supply of DAI will be balanced by the Maker (MKR), which would be burnt to produce fresh DAI when there is too little DAI available. Therefore, the demand for fresh DAI will increase as more individuals utilize MakerDAO for decentralized lending, while the supply of Maker (MKR) will decrease.

Both the Maker (MKR) and the DAI have performed well. At the time of writing, the Maker (MKR) has a market cap of $692 million, while DAI is the 13th largest cryptocurrency and 4th largest stablecoin by market cap, with a coin market valuation of $6.8 billion.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the ERC-20 native token of the Big Eyes (BIG) network and powers its ecosystem.

It is a community-based, DeFi cryptocurrency that aims to safeguard aquatic life and clean up the ocean while rewarding its token holders.

In the ecosystem, users can anticipate a cohesive community whose strength resides in its size. The more people actively participate, the larger the community and the more influential "Big Eyes" (BIG) will be.

Community members will receive tokens, NFTs, and other incentives and have first access to all the newest information because the community is prioritized over anything else.

The platform has an ongoing presale so that interested buyers can purchase Big Eyes Coin right now.

Final Thoughts

Beyond ERC-20 cryptos, crypto traders have an array of cryptocurrency buy options. Why, then, should they buy ERC-20 tokens?

The main reason to buy into ERC-20 coins is that they’re easily interchangeable with other ERC-20 tokens. That makes switching positions or taking advantage of fresh opportunities on the Ethereum blockchain relatively straightforward.

We believe that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a great buy for crypto enthusiasts. Therefore, it’s ideal for traders looking for the next big cryptocurrency to buy. Traders can purchase Big Eyes Coin (BIG) through the project's presale.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.