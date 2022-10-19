Big Eyes Coin to Outperform Cardano and Polygon

There are more than 400 million cats worldwide, with at least 373 million kept as pets. Cats are the second most popular pet worldwide. Cat videos on the online video platform YouTube have gotten more than26 billion views.Taking this into account, the amount of people that own cryptocurrency is only 4.2% of the world owning any form of cryptocurrency.

The new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has an adorable cat mascot which could easily push it into public favour over other popular cryptocurrencies, Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - Based on an Internet Sensation!

Even though Big Eyes Coin is only at its pre-sale stage, it’s already made $8.09 million in just a matter of weeks!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the only meme coin that a cat inspires. Most meme coins in the market use dogs, specifically the Shiba Inu breed, as their mascot. Nobody has explored the internet sensation that is cats until now. Big Eyes Coin knows how many people love cats. It realised how underrepresented they were in the meme coin world and decided to change that.

Though cryptocurrency has become popular lately, it’s nowhere near as popular as the love people have for cats. There are 320 million crypto users worldwide but compared to the 26 billion views cat videos have on YouTube, that number is minuscule. That is why Big Eyes Coin combining the two is such a significant decision. If even 1% of those people decided to invest in a cat-based crypto, that would mean 260 million more crypto users worldwide!

This can be seen happening in a smaller amount as even though Big Eyes Coin is only at its pre-sale stage, it’s already made $8.09 million in just a matter of weeks! If this remains a trend for the coin’s pre-sale, they will garner even more than your typical crypto pre-sale and push past bland crypto competitors.

Cardano (ADA) - Is It Interesting Enough?

Like Big Eyes Coin, Cardano is a decentralised financial system. The de-fi system has its own version of cryptocurrency for its blockchain called ADA. Founded in 2015 and launched two years later in 2017, Cardano was a tad late to the game, considering a large amount of other de-fi systems that have a similar way of working to Cardano had already been released.

Cardano is at the number eight position on Coin Market Cap, indicating it has some semblance of popularity; however, it is nowhere close to crypto giants Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The coin doesn’t have much that would draw specific audiences in. Additionally, Cardano has lost a large amount of value, approximately 23%, in the last 30 days. This is a lot more compared to its counterpart Solana (SOL), which only lost 7%, indicating there may be much less interest in this coin.

Polygon (MATIC) - What Is It All About?

Polygon (MATIC) is a layer-two scaling solution that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Polygon (MATIC) is a layer-two scaling solution that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Due to Ethereum being a layer one blockchain, you can build on it, which is what Polygon and Big Eyes Coin have done. Polygon’s main aim is to improve Ethereum’s scaling and speed. This improvement can be seen in the transaction speed. Currently, Ethereum can process fourteen transactions per minute whereas, Polygon has gotten to the point where it can process up to seven thousand transactions per second.

Polygon has a lot of advantages, from being a layer two coin and using them wisely. Polygon is ranked under Cardano at number eleven on Coin Market Cap. However, like Cardano, there is nothing that draws people to the network or coin the way people will be drawn to Big Eyes Coin and its cat mascot.

To Summarise

The world loves animals, and one of those animals is cats! New meme coin Big Eyes Coin is utilising the world’s love for cats in its cryptocurrency. Will this vast niche attract more people and leap past Cardano and Polygon?

