Big Eyes Coin Transforming Crypto Space with Innovations as Avalanche, Elrond

The perception of the world as being in a state of stagnancy over the lengthy period of its evolution in terms of transactional means has unquestionably changed as a result of cryptocurrency.

One cannot avoid this startling transition from the basic mode of exchange, barter, to the usage of coins, and finally the Fiat monetary system. The concept of cryptocurrencies has been around for a while and it has expanded into several economic sectors around the world, with many people and companies discovering ways to incorporate innovation into their routine transactional activity.

Since the introduction of Bitcoin, the first modern cryptocurrency, numerous cryptocurrency platforms have created systems and established protocols to improve the space's utility and usability for its users.

Although, due to recent events that exposed flaws in several of these systems, entrepreneurs are skeptical about the values of many cryptocurrency platforms and people will feel more at ease utilizing cryptocurrencies if there is a platform that actively incorporates its community in its development.

Well, that platform, Big Eyes, and its native cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is about to be launched and its name and mascot are a true representation of its heartfelt thought not just towards its community, but towards one of the Earth's largest ecosystems, the Ocean. Avalanche (AVAX) and Elrond (EGLD) on the other hand are breaking new ground with decentralization and scalability features.

Avalanche (AVAX) is Struggling with Price Inflation

Avalanche (AVAX), despite not being a meme coin, agrees with Big Eyes on Decentralized Finance (DeFi); however, the increase in its prices acts as a barrier, preventing it from progressing as it should.

Avalanche, which was developed as a direct competitor to Ethereum (ETH), aims to address the scalability and decentralization problems that generation one and two blockchains often have. The Avalanche platform's token is called Avalanche (AVAX), and it will be used to manage the platform's projects.

Avalanche (AVAX) allows system members to participate in making decisions about how they think the system ought to operate. In terms of its blockchain structure, the three blockchains that make up this direct competitor to Ethereum are the X-Chain, P-Chain, and C-Chain which are intended to further blockchain technology.

Avalanche intends to address the blockchain trilemma with this three-way blockchain strategy (decentralization, security, and scalability).

Users can create unique blockchains known as subnets on the platform using the Avalanche (AVAX) tokens. Also, to become a validator, AVAX tokens can be staked.

By the End of 2022, What is the Expected Price of Avalanche (AVAX) Tokens?

Although AVAX's price decreased slightly from the forecasted level of $29.33 in late August 2022, it is still on the correct course.

By the end of the year, it is anticipated to reach a low of $32.13 or

a high of $35.66. Although AVAX's price decreased slightly from the forecasted level of $29.33 in late August 2022, it is still on the correct course.

As of August 2022, the coin has a live market cap of $6.26B and is ranked #14 overall, by the end of the year, Avalanche (AVAX) should be able to reach its maximum price of $35.66 based on this performance. Big Eyes, a fresh meme coin, is vying to surpass Avalanche, nevertheless.

Elrond (EGLD) Transactional Speed Sets It Apart

Beniamin and Lucian Mincu developed a platform called Elrond in 2017 intending to address the blockchain scalability problem, which they saw as the biggest obstacle facing the cryptocurrency industry.

Elrond is a blockchain-based platform for developing scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps) and solutions for business use cases. The native currency of the decentralized platform is calledElrond (EGLD), and it is useful for dealing with transactional needs like making payment of fees, staking, and token trading, among other use cases.

Elrond dApps are incredibly scalable thanks to their adaptive state sharding, which can increase throughput by approximately 1000 times when compared to other blockchains through its parallel transaction processing mechanism.

Elrond was developed on the Ethereum network, therefore it is compatible with smart contracts and it can process 15,000 transactions per second giving it an edge in the cryptocurrency space.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG); A Breath of Fresh Air in the Cryptocurrency Sector

A lot of cryptocurrency enthusiasts have been left disappointed by lots of Cryptocurrency platforms rolling out and making recycled promises with no line of action towards its fulfilment.

Contrary to those platforms, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has taken a different route as its promises are backed by strategic actions. The main cryptocurrency that powers the platform, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), offers a wide range of uses and benefits thanks to NFTs.

These benefits are accessible to anybody who owns the Big Eyes (BIG) token. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which represents the idea of decentralization, will be adopted by the community and support transparency and accountability.

There are no fees or extra costs associated with completed transactions utilizing the Big Eyes (BIG) token on the platform. Furthermore, It also provides holders of the Big Eyes (BIG) token with significant benefits by reducing customer costs all thanks to their community-mindedness.

Big Eyes Coin will always prioritize the community first because a healthy community is essential for any cryptocurrency project to succeed. The community will always be the first one to learn about changes and events involving Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and they will take part in whatever the business does.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Token Distribution

It is important to note that a purchase or sale tax does not apply to the 200,000,000,000 maximum supply of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens. Standing on its word as a community-driven token, 90% of the tokens will be made available to the public upon release, and they will be distributed as follows:

70% of the tokens will be sold during the open presale, 20% will go to exchanges, 5% will go to the marketing wallet, and the remaining 5% will be donated to charity.

The following parties will split the 10% NFT tax:

5% will go to the holders, and 4% to the original seller while the final 1% will go to a charity

What is the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Project's Roadmap?

The team members have developed a roadmap that will serve as a direction to this end goal to carry out its goals and guarantee the success of everything. The roadmap is divided into four phases, each of which represents the development and success of Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

For the first stage, also referred to as the "crouch stage", the promotional machine will go live, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Telegram page will have 15,000 members, all social media channels of the platform will go live, and media stunts and advertisements to help promote the token will go live, the presale website will go live, and an evaluation session for the Big Eyes (BIG) token will go live.

The second stage, also known as the "leap stage", will see the launch of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) merch store, the first blockchains being bridged into the system, the token being listed on new swaps, the launch of the Big Eyes (BIG) token swap, the release of snippets of NFTs for users, the distribution of digital stickers, the distribution of Big Eyes (BIG) tokens to community members, a meme machine for entertainment, a campaign to get influencers on board to spread the good word about the token, verification of all social media platforms, the first charitable donation, the launch of the website, 25,000 Telegram users, and 20,000 Big Eyes (BIG) token owners.

The third stage, also known as the "run stage", will include the release of NFTs, a refresh of the community's digital stickers, a ramping up of the meme machine, a stepping up of media stunts, a campaign to increase awareness of the Big Eyes (BIG) token, a total of 50,000 telegram users and 50,000 Big Eyes (BIG) token holders, and a second charity donation.

The fourth stage — also referred to as the "catwalk stage" — occurs when all preparations have been made and the platform is prepared to advance. The NFTs will expand, more swaps will be added, other chains will be connected to the current chain, and a million dollars will be contributed to charitable causes and local events.

Where to buy Big Eyes (BIG) Tokens

Download a trust wallet app for your smartphone or a MetaMask wallet for your computer.

Open the wallet's browser and type in the URL https://buy.bigeyes.space. To buy Big Eyes (BIG) pre-sale tokens, the wallet needs to already contain cryptocurrency tokens.

After the pre-sale, purchased Big Eyes (BIG) tokens will be sent.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can succeed thanks to the variety of distinctive features that support it. Without centralized control, it will be challenging to manipulate awards or deny community members a voice in how the platform's operations are conducted. However, due diligence and caution are urged because no one can forecast the future with absolute certainty.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.