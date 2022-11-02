Big Eyes could Skyrocket like Polygon and Cardano

Big Eyes (BIG) is one of the most eagerly anticipated meme tokens. Despite being new, the project has exciting features and an expanding fanbase. The Big Eyes community's excitement and curiosity stem from the available visible projects.

Big Eyes has extended its generosity to several charity programs during its presale period. Updates on those projects are available on the official Big Eyes social media accounts.

This bond between the fans and the project developers has significantly aided expansion. It also helped instil a strong belief in the continued success of this project.

Big Eyes charity donation to Pets for Vets

The Pets of Vets project recently received support from Big Eyes. This action was inspired by the iconic Paris Hilton, the Queen of the metaverse. The donation is to honour all pets that improve veterans' lives.

Pets for Vets is a charitable organisation that reconnects shelter animals with their veteran adopters. Military veterans returning home after a long time on the battlefield often sustain emotional and physical injuries that weaken the bond between them and their shelter animals.

Big Eyes Token

Big Eyes aim to help the Pets for Vets foundation to achieve its objectives by donating $1000 to the charity through the Giving Block platform.

The adopted currency that powers the Big Eyes economy is BIG, an ERC-20 token established on the Ethereum blockchain network. Big Eyes uses the Ethereum blockchain as a base for its operations. The recent Ethereum merge makes the Big Eyes project an environmentally conscious protocol.

The recent Ethereum merge by Vitalik Buterin and his team has significantly offset the carbon emission generated from the network. In the early presale stages of the Big Eyes, BIG token sales generated about $9 million for the project.

Comparing Big Eyes with Polygon and Cardano

Sandeep Nailwal, a Polygon co-founder, announced its collaboration with the Indian Police based in the Firozabad district on October 12, 2022.

Polygon

Polygon (MATIC) was formally launched in 2017 as the Matic network that utilises sidechains to ensure scalable services. Matic network was renamed polygon in 2021 and relaunched its platform to develop interconnected blockchain networks powered by the Ethereum network.

Sandeep Nailwal, a Polygon co-founder, announced its collaboration with the Indian Police based in the Firozabad district on October 12, 2022. This police department utilises the Polygon network to build the First Information Report (FIR) portal.

This portal allows users to file complaints about crimes ravaging the district without being manipulated or dismissed by corrupt officers.

Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a unique peer-reviewed decentralised chain protocol adopting a scientific approach. The long-term goal of Cardano's developers is to create a blockchain that processes large-volume transactions at a fractional cost.

Cardano safeguards users' data by combining Smart contract infrastructure and Distributed Ledger Technology DLT. Cardano's architecture allows developers to create decentralised application DApps & protocols and build Smart contracts.

There are also facilities for users to send and receive funds instantly at minimal charges. Cardano's adopted currency is ADA which assists developers in powering their Smart contracts. Stake pool operators also utilise ADA in their staking system to strengthen the security of Cardano's protocol.

How to purchase Big Eyes tokens

Entering the Big Eyes presale to buy the BIG token requires the installation of a meta mask wallet on your computer or Trustwallet for those that want to go through their mobile phones. Sign up for an account on either of the wallets you choose and protect your seed phrase from third parties.

Fund the wallet with SOL or ETH through Binance or any popular crypto exchange to initiate the purchase. Then enter the Big Eyes official presale URL https://bigeyes.space/#signup on your suitable browser and synchronise it with your registered wallet. Next, enter the BIG token amount you wish to get and complete the remaining fields with your details as requested on the portal.

To finalise the purchasing process, choose the payment token you bought, mark the terms and conditions button, and click buy. This step completes your successful lobby for the BIG token, which will enter your wallet when the presale period ends.

