Big Eyes Joins Avalanche and Aave on the List of Outstanding DeFi

Despite the severe impacts of the crypto collapse on the cryptocurrency markets, outstanding coins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Aave (AAVE) have consistently offered stable cryptocurrency prices for users and traders in the cryptocurrency markets. In the heat of the current bear market, newcomer Big Eyes (BIG) has raised $1 million in its first presale and seems to be all the rave right now.

Let's take a dive into these coins.

Scale With Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a leading crypto in the cryptocurrency market today, particularly famous mainly for having the fastest smart contract technology. When you trade Avalanche (AVAX), your transactions process as fast as a lightning bolt, as the AVAX protocol is specially designed to offer a quick throughput to users. Where Ethereum (ETH) takes about 6 minutes to complete a single transaction, Avalanche (AVAX) needs just two seconds for the same transaction.

Avalanche protocol offers software developers the opportunity to build DApps and blockchain projects at will. The network also allows a market that stimulates the sale and transfer of DApps and smart contracts that help to automate various product objectives and utilities. However, analysts believe that Avalanche's most attractive feature is how it helps businesses to scale with only a few pieces of hardware.

Big Eyes (BIG) trading on the platform is also free for users, as there are no gas fees incurred when transacting on the network.

According to CoinMarketCap at the time of writing, the current price of Avalanche (AVAX) is $20.96. AVAX has been partially earmarked as one of the few leading coins offering relative cryptocurrency price stability despite the crypto collapse.

Aave Soars High (AAVE)

Aave is an open-source DeFi protocol that offers lending and borrowing alternatives to its users. It was founded in Switzerland in 2017 and has today emerged as one of the most outstanding initiatives in the cryptocurrency market, having enjoyed the trust of thousands for its lending and borrowing utilities. The coin, Aave (AAVE), was initially created on Ethereum and suited for ETH tokens on Ethereum, however, today, Aave is now available on other platforms including Harmony (ONE), Fantom(FTM), and Avalanche (AVA).

As a user, there's a chance to earn interest when you lend out your crypto. Put simply, AAVE offers you a smooth, seamless passive income channel that is both steady and safe. And as a lender, you can rest assured that you won't have to deal with any financial intermediaries or third parties.

Aave is a decentralized network that enables a seamless, simple, and fast lending process that attracts users to come back for more. According to CoinMarketCap, Aave currently sells for $93.02 and has consistently tried to stay afloat and weather the severe effects of the crypto collapse on its cryptocurrency prices.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Lands In The Cryptosphere

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new entrant into the cryptocurrency market and aims to establish a status as a high-profit coin. With over $1 million raised in its first presale, there's no doubt Big Eyes (BIG) is well on its path. Already, the second presale is underway and the public launch will follow after. Here's your chance to milk from its cryptocurrency price uptrend and grow richer with crypto.

Let's take a deeper look.

Big Eyes is essentially a community meme coin designed to boost the financial welfare of its members and offer charitable donations to efforts to save our water bodies and oceans. However, its roadmap suggests it could actually be something more. For example, the Big Eyes whitepaper features a Big Eyes NFT Club where Big Eyes NFTs and other top NFT projects will be democratized for members for easier and smoother access. When you consider the rave NFTs currently enjoy, the bigger picture readily becomes more convincing that Big Eyes could be your goldmine. But it gets more interesting.

Big Eyes features a catlike theme, a gutsy yet laudable departure from the usual dog-themed meme tokens replete in the cryptocurrency markets today. Already, this has begun to record positive reactions across the cryptoverse, with many wondering what such a bold project could offer them and purchasing its purchase while at it. It's clear to see why, after all, Big Eyes is community-driven, and will thrive on the back of its fanbase, much like Dogecoin (DOGE). Plus, BIG will attract cat lovers all over the world, helping it unlock an uncharted terrain in the cryptocurrency market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

