Billabong High International School Launches #StrengthofaWoman Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Under the campaign, six students have rolled out a rendition of international singer Shaggy’s song titled ‘Strength of Woman’. The video celebrates women in all roles and backgrounds capturing their essence as nurturers and caregivers.

In an endeavour to pay tribute to women across different spheres of life, the students and management of Billabong High International School (BHIS) rolled out a digital campaign – #StrengthofaWoman, showcasing the nurturing, caring, inspiring and passionate aspect of womanhood.

As part of the campaign, six students from BHIS have rolled out a beautiful rendition of international singer Shaggy’s song titled ‘Strength of Woman’ under the guidance of BHIS alumnus Ananya Wadkar. These students include Jiya Wadkar, Anaya Kini, Deeya Wadkar, Eliyah Padda, Myra Rohra and Aaliyah Dmello.

The video honours all women who work tirelessly and constantly to turn each challenge thrown at them into a success story. With over 80% of the school's staff being women, the video is a testament to the school's commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusivity. Through this, the students and management of BHIS aims to celebrate the true expression of women power and inspire women across India.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Deshpande, CEO, K12 Schools, Lighthouse Learning, said, “At Billabong High International School, we believe in gender equality and inclusion; inculcating a sense of equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities for all the genders. As educators, we are uniquely positioned to teach and empower students with the knowledge that they have a choice when it comes to forming their own identity and at the same time to also highlight the many illusions and notions that society has laid before them that prevent equal opportunity in their personal and professional lives. I would like to thank our students and the Wadkar family - Mr Suresh Wadkar and Ms Ananya Wadkar for curating this song with our students to celebrate the strength of a woman.”

Billabong High International School is the leading K12 education network in India with 27 schools in India and Maldives. Its goal is to create high-interest and rewarding learning experiences that will stay with children for the rest of their lives. Giving a purpose to learning and allowing children to be thinkers, innovators, and problem-solvers has been the guiding principle under which the school has nurtured several achievers in academics & beyond. The Billabong High International School network offers the ICSE, IGCSE, and CBSE boards, from preschool through Grade 12.

Billabong High International School is part of Lighthouse Learning, one of India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education groups. The group is committed to building a robust foundation & new-age skills in future generations with student-centered goals that align its network of over 1,300 Pre-Schools and 45 Schools. Lighthouse Learning Group delivers the joy of learning to over 150,000 children every day and employs a talented workforce of over 10,000 people across its office and campuses.

