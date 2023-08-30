BillionAir (AIRB): A Next-Gen Blockchain-Powered Raffle and Gaming Platform Presale Draws Whales' Attention

The world of online gaming is set for a transformation, thanks to BillionAir (AIRB), an innovative platform that integrates blockchain technology with raffles, skill-based games, and a captivating token economy. The AIRB application and network's ecosystem are powered by AIRB, a cryptographic token. As a native BEP-20 token, AIRB is issued on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). With quick transaction times and inexpensive settlement costs, this enables compatibility with the extensive Binance ecosystem and infrastructure. This strategic choice ensures compatibility with the vast Binance ecosystem, offering rapid transactions and minimal settlement costs.

Get in Early on the Presale of the Next Big Thing!

BillionAir is poised to redefine the landscape of gaming. With its unique blend of NFT-based raffles, skill-based games, and the dynamic power of AIRB tokens, the platform offers an immersive experience that transcends traditional gaming norms. By participating in the presale, you'll be at the forefront of this revolutionary shift, setting the stage for a gaming future that's nothing short of extraordinary.

Stake $AIRB to earn rewards from our massive token pools and a share of the platform revenue. Maximize your benefits by climbing the tier system to receive higher APY, lower fees, and greater odds of winning raffle prizes with our ticket multipliers.

As said above AIRB operates as a comprehensive raffle and gaming platform. Powered by NFT-based tickets, players can enter raffles and engage in a diverse selection of skill and chance-based games. To participate, players can use AIRB tokens within the platform's marketplace. The ecosystem's dynamism stems from a purchase-driven deflationary token model, reinforced by the platform's profits and overcollections.

Raffles form a cornerstone of BillionAir, enabling players to win both substantial and modest prizes. Players obtain NFT tickets through purchases, staking, or winnings. Each raffle has a fixed allocation of tickets, ensuring fairness and engagement. Prizes vary from luxury items to digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Holding additional tokens and achieving bonus tiers enhances a player's odds of winning.

BillionAir's raffles are characterized by meticulous planning. Each raffle operates within the framework of a fixed number of tickets. To maintain an exciting balance, the platform calculates the total prize value alongside a surplus of around 30% overcollections. These additional funds fund secondary and tertiary prizes, marketing efforts, operational costs, and even token buybacks.

Token allocation:The Pre-Sale Frenzy

The pre-sale phase of BillionAir isn't just a stepping stone; it's an expedition of potential and excitement. The whales have sniffed out the extraordinary potential here, and they're moving swiftly to secure their positions. This pre-sale frenzy is a testament to the unique value proposition that BillionAir brings to the table. You may ask, Why BillionAir? The answer is simple: profits. BillionAir isn't a mere gaming platform; it's a profit-sharing haven. AIRB token holders don't just watch; they actively participate in the platform's financial success. This isn't just about gaming; it's about a new era of financial engagement.

With a forward-thinking approach, the allocation of a total of 1,000,000,000 AIRB Tokens is designed to fuel innovation and community engagement. Notably, 410,000,000 AIRB Tokens (41%) of the allocation are dedicated to the Pre-Sale phase which we are currently in, enabling early supporters and the big whales to secure their stake. Ensuring liquidity and market stability, 50,000,000 AIRB Tokens (5%) are allocated for Exchange Liquidity and Market Making. Operations, development, and preservation of value receive 80,000,000 AIRB Tokens (8%) for stability. Empowering the community with incentives accounts for 100,000,000 AIRB Tokens (10%), while growth initiatives take 80,000,000 AIRB Tokens (8%). Participation is key, as 120,000,000 AIRB Tokens (12%) go to Staking Reserve. The dedicated team and advisors receive 50,000,000 AIRB Tokens (5%) each, fostering expertise and commitment. Lastly, 10,000,000 AIRB Tokens (1%) are allocated for an Airdrop, spreading enthusiasm far and wide. This comprehensive allocation, totaling 1,000,000,000 AIRB Tokens, lays the foundation for BillionAir's vision of a harmonious gaming and blockchain ecosystem.

BillionAir is the emblem of audacity, and big whales recognize its potential. They're steering the charge, and you're invited to join the ranks. Experience a gaming paradigm like no other - a dynamic fusion of earning and community-building.

Empowering Web3 Projects with Gaming Innovation

BillionAir goes beyond gaming, extending an invitation to web3 projects aiming to enhance token value and community engagement. Our revolutionary gaming solution isn't exclusive; it's an open door for seamless integration. Web3 projects can leverage our platform for fundraising, token burning, community engagement, and meaningful connections.

$AIRB is the driving force behind BillionAir, harmonizing with NFT raffle tickets. Its value resonates across the web3 ecosystem, offering versatile use cases like staking, deflation mechanisms, tier advancement, favored game entries, lower fees, raffle tickets, and more. This synergy bridges gaming and web3, unlocking a world of possibilities.

BillionAir's gaming brilliance shines with diverse offerings, from skill-based challenges to games of chance. Wager AIRB tokens or tickets for rewards, with ticket users enjoying a 50% reduced rake.

Tokens with Impact: Governance and Participation

AIRB tokens transcend gaming, becoming potent governance tools. Holders suggest and vote on changes, fostering community ownership and participation. Decisions span from buyback allocations to shaping platform enhancements. BillionAir blends gaming excellence with web3 innovation, empowering gamers and projects alike in a dynamic ecosystem.

Big whales recognize BillionAir's potential; they're leading the charge. Now, it's your turn to embrace the momentum. Whether you're an investor, a gamer, or a visionary, the moment is now. Join BillionAir, and be part of the future.

For more information about BillionAir's read the whitepaper.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.