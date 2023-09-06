Binance (BNB) and Polkadot (DOT) Ignite Action: Everlodge (ELDG) Skyrockets to Success with Massive 27 Million Token Sal

Binance (BNB) and Polkadot (DOT) are causing quite a stir, with both curiosity and caution in the air. Amidst this, Everlodge, a new contender, has already sold over 27 million tokens within a mere 2 weeks – and the thrill continues to grow.

Binance (BNB) Faces Uphill Battle

Binance, through its trading branch, Binance Options, has taken a bold step by introducing "T+3" daily call, and has put contracts connected to BNB. The contracts are closely tied to Binance’s (BNB) value, and bring added complexity to trading.

However, doubts surround Binance's (BNB) move. The introduction of T+3 options by Binance (BNB) raises worries about increased market volatility. As Binance (BNB) recently dropped to a 14-month low due to concerns about violating international sanctions, doubts about regulations loom over Binance's (BNB) future.

Despite a small 3.50% price rise in the past week, Binance (BNB) remains 68.55% below its highest point, currently valued at $217.30.

Polkadot (DOT) Struggles to Find its Way

Polkadot's (DOT) journey towards success has hit a rocky stretch. Despite Polkadot’s (DOT) efforts to gain momentum through events like the sub0 conference, challenges persist. The conference, aimed at boosting its developer community, signals Polkadot's (DOT) commitment to innovation. However, the path forward remains bumpy for Polkadot (DOT). While Polkadot (DOT) achieved a modest 2.79% gain in the past week, it stands significantly below its peak, trailing at 91.81% beneath its all-time high of $55.00.

The last day saw a 3.44% price increase, which was a glimmer of hope followed by a minor 0.04% dip in the last hour. Thus, it is reflecting the unpredictable nature of the market. Presently, Polkadot (DOT) is trading at $4.50. Polkadot (DOT) navigates a challenging landscape as it strives to overcome obstacles, and assert its place in the crypto arena.

Everlodge (ELDG) Lights Up the Scene

In this ever-changing field of Binance (BNB) and Polkadot (DOT), Everlodge stands out as a game-changer for the real estate sector. This forward-thinking project tackles issues that have kept small investors away from real estate. Through NFTs, Everlodge will let anyone own a piece of property for just $100. As property values rise, so do the NFTs, promising passive income. Additionally, co-owners can use their NFTs for loans, without the need for banks.

ELDG's ecosystem boasts a Marketplace for NFT-based property trading, a Launchpad for project funding, Lending with NFT-backed loans, and a Rewards club with perks for the token holders. Additionally, Staking will offer passive income, Rewards will bring exclusive benefits, and membership will grant access to the private club. Token holders enjoy discounts across the platform’s ecosystem.

Research suggests that the number of vacation rentals worldwide will reach 200 million by 2025, presenting a significant opportunity for Everlodge. The project has turned heads with a token price of only $0.012, in Stage 1 of its presale. It's sold an impressive 27 million tokens so far, showing high demand. Predictions suggest the token might hit $0.035 by the presale's end due to big interest. With plans to raise $12 million in presale, the project could reshape real estate. ELDG seems on track to become a standout token.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.