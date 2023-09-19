Binance Referral Code – FLE5KN9K (Get $300 Sign-up Bonus)

For new users, the Binance Referral Code is FLE5KN9K Or can click directly on the link to Get The Binance Sign Up bonus here.

Using this code, you can get a $300 sign-up bonus and Save 20% on your trading fees forever!

What is the Binance referral ID (optional)

When you sign up on Binance, you can use a Binance referral ID from a referral to get the 20% discount and the sign-up bonus. You can use the code FLE5KN9K in 2023 to save 20% on your trading fees forever and get a $300 sign-up bonus.

What is a binance futures referral code?

Binance Futures Referral Code is the code(FLE5KN9K) that a new user can use when starting trading Futures in Binance Futures Platform.

How to Create Account on Binance and Apply Referral Code

Visit the Binance website: Go to the official Binance website by typing "www.binance.com" into your web browser's address bar.

Click on "Register": Look for the "Register" or "Sign Up" button on the Binance homepage and click on it.

Fill in your information: You will be prompted to provide your email address and create a password for your Binance account. Make sure to use a strong and unique password to enhance the security of your account.

Agree to the terms: Carefully read through Binance's terms of use and privacy policy, and then check the box to confirm that you agree with them.

Complete the security puzzle: Binance may ask you to complete a security puzzle or captcha to verify that you are not a robot.

Receive a verification email: After you submit your registration information, Binance will send a verification email to the email address you provided. Open your email inbox and find the email from Binance. Click the verification link inside the email to activate your account.

Verify your identity (optional but recommended): While not mandatory for basic trading, it's recommended to complete identity verification (KYC) to access all features and increase your account security. To do this, log in to your Binance account and go to "Account" > "Identity Verification."

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): It's highly recommended to enable 2FA to enhance the security of your Binance account. You can set up 2FA through the security settings in your account.

Fund your account: Once your account is set up and verified, you can deposit cryptocurrencies or fiat money into your Binance account to start trading.

About Binance

Binance is one of the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms. It was founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao (often referred to as "CZ") and is headquartered in Malta, although it serves users from around the globe. Binance offers a wide range of services related to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, making it a comprehensive platform for individuals and institutions interested in trading, investing, and utilizing cryptocurrencies.

Here are some key features and services provided by Binance:

Binance allows users to buy, sell, and trade a vast selection of cryptocurrencies. It offers a wide range of trading pairs, including major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as numerous altcoins.

Binance has its native cryptocurrency called Binance Coin (BNB). BNB can be used for various purposes within the Binance ecosystem, such as paying for trading fees, participating in token sales on the Binance Launchpad, and more.

Binance offers both spot trading, where users can trade cryptocurrencies for immediate delivery, and futures trading, which allows traders to speculate on the future price of cryptocurrencies without owning the underlying assets.

It provides opportunities for users to earn passive income by staking certain cryptocurrencies or participating in savings products that offer interest on deposited assets.

Binance has its blockchain platform called Binance Smart Chain, which is designed for creating decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. It's often used as a more affordable alternative to the Ethereum blockchain.

Launchpad is a platform for hosting initial coin offerings (ICOs) and token sales. Users can participate in these sales to acquire new cryptocurrencies. Earn service offers various ways for users to earn income from their cryptocurrency holdings, including flexible and fixed-term savings products.

Binance offers a cryptocurrency debit card called Binance Card, which allows users to spend their cryptocurrencies like traditional fiat currency.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

