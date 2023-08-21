Binance Referral Code – Get $300 Sign-up Bonus

For new users, the Binance Referral Code is VGOY1GMD Or can click directly on the link to Get The Binance Sign Up bonus here.

Using this code, you can get a $300 sign-up bonus and Save 20% on your trading fees forever!

What is the Binance referral ID (optional)

When you sign up on Binance, you can use a Binance referral ID from a referral to get the 20% discount and the sign-up bonus. You can use the code VGOY1GMD in 2023 to save 20% on your trading fees forever and get a $300 sign-up bonus.

What is Binance Referral Code?

Binance Referral Code is the code that a new user can use when signing up on Binance to get the 20% discount on trading fees and the $300 Bonus(tasks needed)

What is a binance futures referral code?

Binance Futures Referral Code is the code(VGOY1GMD) that a new user can use when starting trading Futures in Binance Futures Platform.

How do I get a free bonus on Binance?

If you are a new user, you can get a $300 sign-up bonus using the referral code VGOY1GMD. Also, by using this code, you get the maximum discount a new user can get, which is 20%.

Tip: Use bnb token to pay your fees and get an extra 25% discount off all your trading fees at Binance.

How to create a Binance account and apply the referral code?

Visit the Binance website: Visit the official Binance website by typing Binance.com in your web browser, and download the Binance App.

Click on Register: There is the register option, and you can use your email, phone, Gmail, or Apple accounts.

Provide your email and a strong password.

Agree to the terms and conditions.

There is also the option Binance Referral ID (optional), where you paste this code VGOY1GMD to get the $300 bonus and the 20% discount.

Solve the puzzle or the captcha provided to verify that you are human.

Verification email: A verification code will be sent to your email. Use it to verify your email.

Account Verification: Binance may require additional identity verification. You can use either your passport or a government-issued id card.

About Binance App:

Binance is the leading cryptocurrency exchange with huge daily trading volumes and many coins to trade in.

Many features are added monthly, like Binance Pay, Binance Card, Launchpad, etc.

Fees are low compared to other exchanges, and by using the referral code above, you can get the maximum discount.

Security is the top priority for Binance, and the exchange has implemented many measures to protect user funds.

What coins can you buy on Binance?

There is a wide variety of coins that you can buy, like bitcoin, Ethereum, Ada, and even the latest listed like CYBER, SEI, and WLD.

Conclusion

The Binance referral code is the VGOY1GMD code that a new user can use to get a $300 welcome Bonus and a 20% discount on trading fees for a lifetime. The referral code can only be used when creating an account.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

