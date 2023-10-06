BingX Referral Code: BXB8OS (Claim Exclusive Bonus)

BingX referral code is BXB8OS. Using this referral code you can claim exclusive sign up bonus and get a discount on trading fees too. BingX is one of the world's most secure cryptocurrency social trading platforms founded in 2018.

The working BingX referral code is BXB8OS at the time of sign up to claim an exclusive bonus of $125. Use this code at the time of sign up to get an exclusive bonus.

What is BingX Referral Code?

BXB8OS is a BingX app referral code. By applying referral code you will get an unlimited discount on trading fees and 10% discount on trading. You can earn upto 50% on sharing your referral code with your friends.

About BingX

BingX is a crypto social trading exchange that offers spot, derivatives and copy trading services to more than 100 countries worldwide.

BingX prides itself as the people's exchange by unlocking the fast-growing cryptocurrency market for everyone, connecting users with expert traders and a platform to invest in a simple, engaging and transparent way.

BingX is an international digital service financial institution with branch offices in North America, Canada, the EU, Hong Kong and Taiwan. BingX has also registered or obtained regulatory approval to operate in other countries where it provides its services or carries on any form of business.

What is Best BingX app Referral Code

Best BingX app referral code is BXB8OS. Using this code you will get a sign up bonus of $120. Share your code with your friends and earn 50% commission. You can receive the best sign-up bonus upto $120 in USDT as welcome rewards.

How to Sign Up & Apply BingX referral code?

1) First of all, go to the Bingx website from the given link and open an account.

2) Alternatively, move to the Google play store and download the Bingx app on your smartphone.

3) Next, signup with an email address or mobile number, password, referral code, and verification code.

4) Fourthly, use this Bingx referral code: BXB8OS

5) After using the above refer code, click on the submit button and get a code to verify your account.

6) Now, you will receive the message of a welcome bonus, and you will redirect to the reward section.

7) Next, add more assets from your private locker or bank account > then go to the crypto page to start trading.

8) After going to the main homepage, you will see various cryptocurrencies and invest your money in any of them.

9) then sell your currency when the value goes higher and redeem your earnings.

How to Share the Bingx app Referral Code:

1) Go to the Bingx app by clicking on the app icon and login in with your account.

2) Then, hover to the profile icon, and you will see many options > click only refer and earn section.

3) Next, you will jump to the main homepage, copy your referral code and link both.

4) Now, share this link with your mates and earn commission from your friends.

Conclusion

Enter BingX referral code: BXB8OS to get $120. You can earn up to 50% commissions by sharing your referral code with your friends if you join their affiliate program.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

