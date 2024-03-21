BingX Referral Code is JDHA3E (Claim exclusive bonus)

Bingx referral code is JDHA3E to claim 5 bitcoin on deposit of 100 Usdt. Register on BingX Exchange by using this referral code JDHA3E and claim exciting bonuses of up to 40% discount. By using this referral code, users can claim exciting bonuses that they never had. BingX is a reputed and trusted exchange that was established in 2018. Moreover, BingX is offering copy trading and derivatives services for the convenience of its users.

Bingx Referral Code 2024

Bingx referral code 2024 is : JDHA3E

Exchange Bingx Bingx Referral Code JDHA3E Bingx Platfrom web/app Signup Bonus Get $1000 Per Referral 50% Commission

Crypto Trading has already gotten a lot of popularity over the past few years and users are taking immense interest in crypto trading. The market is highly volatile and gives users opportunities to earn a decent income without any hassles. But we need to opt for a trusted crypto exchange to start trading. That’s why this article will provide complete information on BingX Exchange and how to use its referral code to enhance earnings.

What is BingX Referral Code?

To have the exclusive advantages of BingX, use the referral code JDHA3E. This code awards you with an endless fee discount in trading and a 10% rebate on trading. Furthermore, this will enable you to earn up to 55% when your friends use the same referral code.

About BingX:

Being one of the best crypto social trading exchanges worldwide, BingX is operational in over 100 countries. It seeks to enable democratization of cryptocurrency markets by providing spot, derivatives and copy trading services that will make it simple for anyone to invest transparently and effortlessly pick expert traders on its platform.

The people’s exchange was founded on democratic values and aims at ensuring that cryptocurrencies are accessible to everyone. With branches throughout North America, Canada, EU, Hong Kong, Taiwan, etc., BingX operates as an international digital financial services institution. In some nations also it has received regulatory approval demonstrating its compliance and trustworthiness in service delivery.

Features of BingX Exchange

Here are some common features of BingX Exchange.

Copy Trading: This function will allow you to automatically replicate trades of experienced traders.

Lower Fees: Transaction costs are reduced to make trading easier.

Various Trading Options: There are limit orders, market orders, take profit, stop loss and choosing between Cross-Margin mode or Isolated Margin mode is available.

BingX Verify: To block out scams and protect one’s personal information from fraudsters, the BingX Verifier ascertains authenticity of BingX representatives through a domain name input, telegram ID or email address insertion.

Demo Trading: Contracts for Beginners and Professional Traders

Comprehensive Index Price Calculation: gathers spot market data from Binance, Huobi and OKEx thus removing any price manipulation on the platform.

Real-Time Market Tickers: You can track trading pairs’ prices on your mobile desktops without having to visit BingX App.

How to register on BingX using a referral code?

The registration process on BingX exchange is straightforward. Let’s dive in together.

First of all, users need to visit the official website of BingX exchange or can also download its official app from Play Store.

Then you will be required to move to the registration page and have to fill up the form by entering details like email, phone number, password, referral code, and verification code.

Make sure to enter this Bingx referral code JDHA3E during the registration process to claim bonuses.

Once everything is done, you will get a verification code on your mobile number, just submit to proceed further.

A pop-up message will appear on your screen that your welcome bonus has been credited into your account.

Now you can start trading by depositing some funds into your account.

Once funds are added, you will access the digital assets on your dashboard, just tap on any of the options, and then you can start trading in crypto.

This way, users can register on BingX using a referral code and start trading without any hassles. Users can redeem their funds once the value goes higher.

Bingx Customer Support – How to contact?

BingX’s customer support can be reached at any time of the day by email: support@bingx.com and live chat. For Business Cooperation, whoever is interested in partnership opportunities can contact BingX through partnership@bingx.com.

Media Inquiries should be directed to media@bingx.com for any press related matters. Similarly, bd@bingx.com is the address for inquiries about the Bingx Affiliate Program where users can explore partnership opportunities.

BingX also has a vibrant social media presence where it interacts with its community members. Telegram, Twitter(@BingXOfficial), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn are some of the platforms that users can connect with BingX on. These channels serve as places where people can get information about updates made concerning the platform, interact with other members of the community and talk or ask questions from BingX.

Avoid fake spam social accounts. In case of doubt you may now even Verify Official Bingx accounts just by going to Bingx Official Verification.

Bingx Vs Binance Fees

For most trades Binance charges a maker fee of 0.1% and taker fee 0f 0.1%, though discounts are available for large volume traders or those who hold their native coin (BNB). On most trades, however, BingX has maker fees starting at 0.075% and taker fees as low as 0.075%.

Conclusion

That’s all about BingX Exchange and their offerings in this dynamic crypto landscape. Users can rely on this exchange without any hassles of losing money and it also offers some exclusive features without asking for premium membership.

Above, is the step-by-step guide on how users can register on this crypto exchange by using a referral code JDHA3E. After registration, users can start trading at their convenience. Moreover, if you are looking to earn passive income then you can also become a part of their referral program.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.