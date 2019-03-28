Bira 91 April Fools’ Fest back in town

Summer is around the corner, and so is April Fools’ Day!

Now, if you haven’t already decided to celebrate the occasion by pulling pranks on people or flooding social media with memes, then here’s what you can do: head to the Bira 91 April Fools’ Fest in the Capital!

The event will be organized at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla from March 30-31, and promises to make your April Fools’ Day both playful and special.

Wondering why? Here’s a sneak peak.

For juicier details, read on. Oh, and don’t forget to keep an excitement meter handy!

Get the best laugh

Always wanted to watch comedian Naveen Richard live? Then here’s your chance to make your dream come true. At the Bira 91 April Fools’ Fest, Naveen will be there to make your funny bones tickle. And, so will the Improv Dream Team of Kaneez Surka, Rahul Subramanian and Aadar Malik. If you thought this was it, well there is so much more. Ace comic stars Rohan Joshi, Nishant Suri, Prashasti Singh, Kunal Kamra and Rahul Dua are all going to be there to keep you in splits.

The video below will give you a better picture.

Tap your feet away

The music line-up at the fest is really intense! ( Bira 91 )

A festival is incomplete without good music—and nobody knows this better than Bira 91! Therefore, this April Fools’ Day, the line-up is intense—from rap pioneers such as Naezy, Raja Kumari, DJ SA, Shah Rule & Full Power, to musicians such as Monica Dogra, Raja Kumari, and Coven Code. And that’s not all. Expect to also dance to the beats of DJ Ishani, DJ MoCity, and The One Eight Project by Prabh Deep at this much-awaited event.

Here’s something to already get you grooving.

Soak in a unique theatre experience

Like last year, the Bira 91 April Fools’ Fest will have a host of colourful characters brought to you by Crow for an immersive theatre exprience. For those who came in late, immersive theatre is an art form that entails you to walk or move around the set, rather than sit. Isn’t that thrilling? Also, this time, the theme is related to cricket!

Tune in to this video for a generous dose of adrenaline rush.

It’s storytelling time!

Kommune brings The Kommune Hour and the Fools Play at the festival, where your favourite artists will tell you stories that, well, will live up to the name of April Fools’ Day! As you must have already guessed, these sessions will have you breaking into fits of laughter.

Here are some of the artists from Kommune. ( Bira 91 )

Grab exclusive merchandise from Bira 91

Between all of this, don’t forget to get your hands on exclusive merchandise from Bira 91. From glasses and growlers, to T-shirts and keychains, there will be something for everybody! How about making a shopping list now?

Make way for a happy tummy

After so many adventures, wouldn’t you like it if get to bite into a delicious sandwich or, perhaps, sample some Naga delicacies? You bet! At the Bira 91 April Fools’ Fest, if there is one thing that you will never be spoilt for choice, then that is food! Delight your tummy by dropping by joints such as Big Fat Sandwich, Potbelly, Wok Me, and Mahabelly. And, before leaving, grab some dessert from Belgian Waffle or a bottle of milk shake from Keventers!

To purchase the tickets for the fest, please click here. You can also buy them on Paytm.

So, what are you waiting for? Go get your share of fun!

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:59 IST