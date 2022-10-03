BIRKENSTOCK BRINGS YOU CLASSIC DESIGNS IN FESTIVE FOOTWEAR RANGE

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner and Birkenstock has the perfect footwear to add a touch of festive cheer to your wardrobe.

Are you looking for the perfect footwear to complete your Diwali look? Birkenstock has got you covered! It's time to dress up and celebrate the festivities with sparkle and shine. Their festive collection features a wide range of comfortable and stylish shoes, from sandals to mules. To add on the glam to the celebrations, Birkenstock has infused its classics with materials like velvet and shimmer. With their iconic design and anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed, their festive styles embody everything they stand for: exceptional style, comfort, and health for small and big feet. So whether you're attending a family gathering or spending time with friends, make Birkenstock your first stop for festive footwear.

Known for making high-quality, durable, and comfortable shoes, Birkenstock manufactures original rich heritage footwear styles that display creativity by blending premium materials with timeless designs. There is a special range curated for you to match with your festive attires, be it Diwali or Durga Puja, Birkenstock has your back. Birkenstock’s Festive Collection is sure to become your go-to footwear throughout this festive season. Also, with their unique footbeds, you can be sure that your feet will stay comfortable all day long. This is why people worldwide love to treat themselves to a new pair of Birks every so often.

Birkenstock’s admirers share a common respect and admiration for the craftsmanship and detailed work that goes into all of Birkenstock’s footwear. What Birkenstock style are you most excited to wear this holiday season? Classic Arizona or Mayari? Maybe the new Gizeh sandal with its festive glitter strap is more your speed. With the festive season dawning upon all, it is quite a given that there have been a lot of amazing inclusions, and each of them is exquisite. Some of the best options for you to grab this season are:

Arizona Sandal Range: The most promising product from the house of Birkenstock this festive season is the Arizona Sandal Range. It can easily be referred to as the classic footwear range, the design is so exquisite that it has become everyone's all-time favorite!

Furthermore, you will notice the buckle of the footwear is extremely color coordinated and presents itself as the right choice to go with your attire. One of the merits of this range is that its pocket-friendly!

Mayari: The next range that deserves special mention is the Mayari range, one of the best-selling ranges due to its stylish appeal and quality. This can easily be referred to as one of the most modern options from the range of Birkenstock, and it can go great with your ethnic and contemporary looks this festive season. Moreover, there are too many colors to choose from, but the most liked one has to be Midnight Blue.

Florida Fresh: This range is full of glitz and glamour and if you have many plans for this festive season and have to walk a lot then this is the best option for you. Florida Fresh is a great option from the festive comfort range.

Last but not the least, Birkenstock offers great accessibility, it ships across 90+ countries and is available in the stores near you as well as on its website. If you are looking for comfort, quality and style, Birkenstock's range is the one for you! You can be sure to check off one item from your shopping list for this festive season with Birkenstock's festive footwear styles and make this Diwali the best one yet!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.