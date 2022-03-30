Birla Niyaara clocks record sales booking of 1000+ crore

Birla Niyaara, the flagship project of Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, has received an overwhelming response and recorded sales of INR 1000+ Crore booking value making it the most successful launch in MMR in recent times. The 14-acre integrated development in Worli, South Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhood, has sold over 150 units till date in Phase 1.

Check out the key features of Birla Niyaara

Birla Niyaara is also one-of-a-kind in the luxury segment, being India's only USGBC LEED pre-certified platinum residential project making it one of Worli's landmark integrated developments.

Mr. KT Jithendran, CEO, Birla Estates said, “We are overwhelmed with the outstanding response for Birla Niyaara. The numbers, despite the 3rd wave of pandemic, is a testament to the strength of the Birla Brand as well as our philosophy of LifeDesigned that caters to consumer needs. Through Birla Niyaara, we promote sustainable living and offer an unrivalled lifestyle through best-in-class services, innovative amenities, and world-class design.”

The project is a mix of contemporary and modern high-rise living spaces, high-end retail, and fine office buildings, all imagined and designed by world-renowned architects Foster and Partners.Sasaki and Coopers Hill oversee the master planning and are detailing the landscape. The multi-tiered amenities, such as the hi-line experience, bespoke social, sports and children's clubs, and a themed garden landscape, are specially curated wellbeing spaces that encourage people to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

Birla Estates currently has five residential developments spread across MMR, Bengaluru, and NCR region. They will be launching new projects in each of these markets soon.

About Birla Estates:

Birla Estates Private Limited is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited (CTIL), foraying into real estate. The initial focus of Birla Estates is leveraging the trust it enjoys, to make a difference in the sector and add value to the consumer through development of premium/higher mid-income residential housing. In the long term, the company is focused on developing world class residential, commercial and mixed-use properties and to be amongst the top real estate companies in India. Birla Estates will use a capital efficient, asset light model to source Joint Venture, ideally in Mumbai, MMR, Pune, Bengaluru and NCR – which account for around 70% of the Pan India residential market – and develop the brand. The company’s focus on efficiency in design, customer centricity, sustainability and execution excellence will differentiate its offerings from those of its competitors. The company is headquartered at Mumbai and currently has regional offices in NCR and Bangalore. The business has a well- established commercial portfolio with 2 grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai with ~6 lakh square feet of leasable area. Birla Estates is working on developing the valuable portfolio largely owned by CTIL. These parcels are located in prominent micro-markets of Mumbai – Worli / Prabhadevi / Kalyan, Pune – Talegaon & Bengaluru.

The Project “Birla Niyaara Phase – 1” is registered with MahaRERA under the Project Registration No. P51900031916 and can be viewed at https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in The Project Birla Niyaara is an integrated development spread across 14 acres being developed in phases and Birla Niyaara Phase-1 is a part thereof.

