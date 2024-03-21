BIS Certification Marks a New Era for Swara Baby Products Pvt. Ltd.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20: Swara Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., located in Pithampur Industrial Area, Indore, is a market leader in contract manufacturing of disposable baby diapers in the country. The Company has created history by becoming thefirst Indian manufacturer to attain the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for Disposable Baby Diapersin accordance with the Indian Standard (IS) 17509:2021.

Swara Baby Products has a long-standing legacy of 25 years in the disposable hygiene industry and is the silent force behind global diaper brands such asPampers, Huggies, Himalaya, Baby Hug, Mothercare, Little’s, Supples, Cuddlesand many others. This certification lauds the commitment to quality, safety and innovation that the Company has been following ever since its inception.

Mr. Alok Birla, the Managing Director of the company, has been the catalyst at Swara Baby Products. His futuristic vision teamed with an enthusiastic and knowledgeable technical team has put India on the global map catering to all the major brands in the world. Expressing his delight,Mr. Alok Birla states, “We are thrilled to lead the way in India’s Hygiene Industry by securing this prestigious accolade. Since the very beginning, I have been very precise about quality standards in our processes from the raw materials that we use, to the practices in our plant before, during and after production. Alongside we have been meticulously crafting products to upgrade and make life of parents better. So, as India is on its way to becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, we are proud to be a part of this upsurge creating top-notch quality products.”

Fulfilling the tag ofAtmanirbhar, Swara Baby Products is now geared-up to enter the global race. The Company is all set to join hands with big-league names likeWalmart, Carrefour, and LuLuand others in the pipeline.

