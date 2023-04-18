Bisleri: Envisioning A Greener Future For Everyone

Brand Stories/ HT Brand Studio

Concerns about the impact of human activity on climate change and the environment at large are emerging as one of the most defining issues of our times. These concerns have been triggered further in the aftermath of the pandemic with the reset button pressed across geographies. As we are confronted with climate change through melting glaciers, extreme heat waves, and our diverse flora and fauna facing the threat of extinction owing to human activity, it is time to realign our priorities and do our bit towards building a more sustainable future for everyone.

India’s most trusted brand in packaged drinking water, which has been helping Indians live a healthier life for over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, has extended that commitment to support the health of our planet as well. By 2025, the brand plans to innovate its packaging to ensure a reduction of approximately 7-10 percent in virgin plastic and is also working towards reducing carbon footprint throughout the value chain.

To strengthen its mission of a greener future for all, Bisleri is committed to ensuring zero plastic to landfill and building a circular economy.

In fact, as one of the first consumer goods companies to become plastic-neutral and water positive, the brand has unveiled its sustainability campaign – Bisleri Greener Promise – which highlights the role of Bisleri as a responsible corporate committed towards water security, plastic recycling and creating a circular economy.

To strengthen its mission of a greener future for all, Bisleri is committed to ensuring zero plastic to landfill and building a circular economy. In FY 2021-22, the company collected, processed and recycled over 40,000 MT of post-consumer plastic packaging waste from across the country.

The latest sustainability campaign highlights the journey of Bisleri International in building a greener future for all, as they upcycle plastic as part of the ‘Bottles For Change’ initiative to create apparel, school bags, and benches, amongst many other products. Besides, it showcases the work undertaken towards conserving water and building Check Dams, creating a greener prosperity for generations to come.

Commenting on the new campaign, Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, said, “At Bisleri International, sustainability is a fundamental value guiding all our actions. We take immense pride in our achievement of becoming a plastic-neutral and water-positive enterprise. Our innovative practices, strategic partnerships, and dedicated teams have helped us to successfully offset our plastic footprint and replenish more water to the environment than we consume in our operations. However, we recognize sustainability as an ongoing journey. We are committed to improving our practices by embracing innovations as part of the Bisleri Greener Promise to create a better world.”

The campaign has been conceptualized by 82.5 Communications and will be promoted across multiple digital touchpoints. The aesthetically shot film showcases the company’s initiatives and priorities, which are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Apart from being synonymous with bottled drinking water, Bisleri has, over the years, created as much heart space as mind space with consumers. Besides being the nation’s most loved packaged drinking water brand, Bisleri’s consistent efforts to give back to the planet are also unmatched. This is a curtain raiser for the world to see what Bisleri does in silence for the world it envisages. The bird is a mascot of the world Bisleri is creating and its proud journey to becoming Plastic Neutral and Water Positive. The message gets conveyed in true Bisleri style,” said Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO India of 82.5 Communications.

Bisleri follows a triple-bottom-line philosophy with an aim to bring about a positive impact on the environment and society at large.

Disclaimer:This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio

