Bitcoin and Avalanche Fighting the Bears, Experts Recommend Tradecurve.

Having a bullish take on Tradecurve (TCRV), investors are wholeheartedly accumulating presale TCRV tokens. Even long-standing projects like Bitcoin (BTC) and Avalanche (AVAX) have become dim before the exponential rise of Tradecurve. Within a few weeks of its launch, the project’s value has increased by 80%, and is set to rise by 10000% in the next six months.

Bitcoin (BTC) Set to Get Artificial Intelligence Benefit

As artificial intelligence is spreading its wings in the crypto world, Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to get benefitted. As per reports, the Lightning network is developing tools to help developers build AI-powered products on Bitcoin blockchain.

The official announcement in this regard highlighted that the AI-powered tools will enhance the efficiency of the Bitcoin network. It also noted that the new tools will facilitate the use of Bitcoin in tandem with the Internet of Things (IoT).

Experts believe that the integration of AI into the Bitcoin network will increase its competitive advantage. However, the price movement of Bitcoin has not responded to the news positively, and has plunged by more than 2% in the past seven days. Currently, Bitcoin is available for $30,296.08.

Avalanche’s (AVAX) Active Users Increase But Staking Addresses Fall

After trading in the red zone for a long time, Avalanche has been able to move to the greens in the past week. Although meager, Avalanche’s market value witnessed a rise of more than 1% in the past seven days.

At the time of writing, Avalanche is available to trade at $13.36. Avalanche (AVAX) has benefited most from the rising demand for EUROC, a euro-based stablecoin. On July 10, the volume of EUROC, on the Avalanche network, grew by over 35% within 24-hours.

Subsequently, the number of daily active users on Avalanche has also surged by 2.4% during the same period. However, the number of addresses staking Avalanche has plummeted by 3% in the past seven days.

Tradecurve Presale Continues To Get More Investors On Board

Did you know that more than 30 new cryptocurrencies are entering the market every week? Crypto trading is also booming, with assets worth millions changing hands every hour.

However, existing crypto exchanges are criticized for their limited investment options, high transaction fees, and lack of transparency. To eliminate these issues, Tradecurve has launched a new decentralized crypto exchange.

The novel exchange assists people in trading a wide range of assets, such as cryptocurrency, equity, CFDs, forex, and more, with a single account.

But what makes this platform stand taller than its peers, like Uniswap and Binance, is its determination to privacy protection.

Tradecurve never requires traders to fulfill any KYC requirements or disclose any private details.

It also offers a negative balance protection mechanism, high-leverage trading, and a VIP account service. The Metaverse Trading Academy is a striking invention of the platform. Here, users can learn better, and more profitable trading strategies.

TCRV will be the native token of the platform whose holders will get discounts, and deposit rewards. Token holders can also earn additional income through staking.

The first three stages of the platform’s presale round have culminated, and stage 4 is selling out fast.

Currently, a token is purchasable at $0.018, following an 80% increase from its launch price. The token’s value will rise 50X during the presale round.

For more information about the Tradecurve presale:

