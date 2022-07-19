Bitcoin Code Review: Scam Or Legit Trading Tool?

Before we can talk about Bitcoin Code, we need to understand in what kind of world has it emerged in. One that is anything but tranquil.

The world of cryptocurrency trading is a jungle in which very few can survive. Everyone is familiar with the misfortune that has befallen the Mt.Gox platform, and this year we had the Ronin Network incident, before that the Poly Network, KuCoin, CoinBene, Coincheck, and many others. In crypto, it looks like there are some actors who do not forgive success to other players.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And these persistent attacks on the wallet providers have created a perfect environment for the growth of companies that do not rely on the in-house custodian services, along with the drive for the conventional custodian services to offer their products to the crypto industry.

The synergy of these changes in the ecosystem has allowed many FinTech companies to employ their manpower on creating new and exciting products, while the security of their services is raised from a collection of hodge-podge quick fixes to the same level of conventional banks. One such company is Bitcoin Code.

Open Your Bitcoin Code Account Now From The Official Site

What is the Bitcoin Code?

It is an automated trading platform for cryptocurrencies. There are numerous trading platforms available on the market, some are automated, and also many scams on the internet claiming to be trading platforms. Most of the exchanges provide some ability to trade cryptos, but for many people, they are just clunky and unwieldy to use.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many companies claim that their algorithms are predictive in the long, which in the world of crypto is impossible. What this company boasts instead are short-term trading signals that can be used to very quickly predict short-term changes in cryptos’ valuations. To date, it has achieved around 98% short-term accuracy.

It also provides a plethora of the standard trading platform features, you would expect from heavyweights. Tons of historic data that you can format any way you like or use for testing your strategy, and one of the most powerful charting tools among all available solutions. Much more than the basic setting of the enter and exit positions.

Is Bitcoin Code legit?

It doesn’t pass a day without some new Bitcoin Code fake ad emerging on the internet, usually on some fringe web portals or through Facebook groups and Telegram chats. And people fall for these scams as often as they buy fake Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton products. These scams work because the original is a genuine article.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are many testimonies and Bitcoin Code review that are easily confirmed as genuine that confirm the claims of developers that this platform works. Though the altruistic motives of the developers to offer their products free of charge may look like a red flag, there is a reason behind it.

All you need is to remember how the Redditors have saved GameStop from short-sharks. There is power in the community. And the developers behind this platform make profits the same way as their customers while helping each other to be protected from their positions being shorted by the investment bankers of Wall Street.

Trading platform characteristics

While examining this platform for the purpose of this article, our team has felt it is necessary to inform our readers what makes this service. Particularly about things that make people very anxious to start trading themself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Low entry point - investment funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, and many other investment vehicles are considered the old-school way of building your portfolio. Whether by trading their indices or directly buying in. But the entry point of most profitable funds is higher than the average person's net worth.

Not directly talking about Bitcoin Code Elon Musk has said that cryptocurrencies are the “democratization of the financial markets”. And this platform is one example of this. With an entry point of $250, anyone can start trading on it in minutes.

Safe deposits and withdrawals - FinTech world is infested by numerous auto trading bot scams, and the safety of both customer assets and funds can never be overstated. That is a rationale behind the decision of this company to use the services of the conventional custodian companies and not depend on the services of just one provider.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brokers - Another safety feature of this trading platform is the use of services of not one but three different clearing brokerage services. In this fashion, it can provide speeds for executing transactions that are unmatched by any other platform.

Why Choose Bitcoin Code? Australia and U.A.E Consumer Report Released Here

What did others say about it?

Many people have spoken about this platform, talking about their success when using it. Even some celebrities have come forward and publicly expressed their support. In private functions and public appearances, many are revealing that the Bitcoin Code platform is currently their preferred place for investment in cryptocurrencies.

And there are a ton of articles written about it on the internet, usually the first accounts of using it. One thing we have noticed when researching this platform is the almost absence of paid PR articles circulating the news portals or sponsored posts on social networks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When talking about it win one of the early adopters, they have said that they prefer such a low-key approach. While the rest of the market with aggressive marketing campaigns has always reminded them of desperation.

How to avoid Bitcoin Code Scam?

You should always do your own due diligence and never trust the information you find in unreliable sources. Whatever someone tells you about any product you should take it with a grain of salt.

Even this article, you should not take it as a Gospel. There are many fake and copy-paste scams floating around social networks, so you should only go straight to the source. But, if you are one of the properly cautious people keep in mind the low entry point and the ability to reinvest the earnings.

Strengths of the Bitcoin Code

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The biggest strength of this platform is the democratizing potential of the low entry point set at just $250. But you shouldn’t disregard the underlying infrastructure made of both top-notch trading software and also services of third-party companies that are leaders in the financial industry.

The automatization capabilities of this platform are truly second to none, especially when you take into account the speed at which transactions can be made.

Bitcoin Code tutorial

If you are wondering how you can start trading on this platform, here is an easy-to-follow tutorial on three steps that you should follow.

Step 1 - Visit the official site and click on the “Sign Up” button. Provide the required personal details, email address and phone number, and submit the application form. Wait for a confirmation email, and you will be granted access to powerful and intuitive trading software instantly and for free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step 2 - Once your trading account is activated, proceed to make a deposit and start trading the various assets available. A minimum deposit of $250 is needed to allow you to trade the assets as it serves as your trading capital. The platform charges no deposit fee, and all the money you deposit and earn is yours and can be withdrawn at any time.

Step 3 - After funding your account, set up your trading criteria, and hit the “Trade” button. The trading robot starts working, analyzing, and generating profitable signals. It executes the orders and you reap the profits. You can change to the manual trading option if you desire more control.

Click Here to Open Immediate Edge Account in Australia (Register Fee $250)

In the wealth of trading platforms, there are many hits and misses. Especially by the ones that are built and operated by the exchanges. They are just not suitable for the job they are trying to perform. So, finding a reliable solution for many people is an almost impossible task.

While cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are bringing financial market investment opportunities to common people, some companies go even a step further one such company is Bitcoin Code with their trading platform.

It delivers security and access to investment opportunities to people who are not already wealthy. Truly in the spirit of cryptocurrency philosophy. And it also frees its customers from thinking and planning when trading, with a highly successful automatic trading capability.

But you should be aware that there are scam offers floating around the Facebook ads and Telegram groups because scammers like to copy the success. And imitation is the highest form of flattery.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.