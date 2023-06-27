Bitcoin, Ripple (XRP) Hope To Maintain Balance As Tradecurve Continues Its Ballistic Growth Run

Among all the crypto newsmakers of 2023, Tradecurve has been arguably the most famous one. Its presale has become the talk of the town due to the significant returns it offers its investors.

As market gurus believe that the project will give 10000% profit to its early investors in 2023, bulls are purchasing as many TCRV tokens as they can. Market biggies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP), which have been struggling for a long time, hope that Tradecurve will lead the market to a bull run, helping their growth as well.

Bitcoin (BTC) Gets Institutional Support

An increase in institutional investors’ interest in Bitcoin has propelled BTC to move upward on the price chart. The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has crossed the price barrier of $28,000, after surging by 11% in the past week.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is available to trade at $28,813.84. This price appreciation has come at a time when big institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments are in the process of filing for a spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF.

Reportedly, BlackRock has filed for a spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF in the US on June 15. However, to date, the SEC has not given approval for a spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF to any applicant.

According to market analysts, BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, and if the company secures approval from the SEC, the value of Bitcoin (BTC) can get a big push.

Ripple (XRP) Enters Colombian Market

Amid all regulatory hurdles, Ripple (XRP) has been aggressively expanding its ecosystem and increasing its global footprint. In the latest event, Ripple (XRP) has joined hands with the central bank of Colombia, Banco de la República, to improve the country’s payments. Under this partnership, Colombia’s central bank will utilize the CBDC platform, which was recently launched by Ripple (XRP). The news was received positively by the Ripple community, considering the hostile environment XRP is facing within the US.

However, the price trajectory of Ripple (XRP) has witnessed a drop after the partnership. The exchange rate of Ripple (XRP) has tumbled by 3% in the past week, although it is up by 6% on the 30-day chart. At present, Ripple (XRP) is available to trade at $0.50.

Tradecurve Presale Gains Huge Traction

As the volume of crypto trading has exploded, the demand for crypto exchanges has also jumped. About 60% of crypto owners prefer to keep their digital currencies in exchanges. Subsequently, the market size of the crypto exchanges has grown multifold.

However, existing crypto exchanges are infamous due to several lacunae, such as high transaction fees and opaqueness. But Tradecurve has addressed these concerns with its trader-friendly, revolutionary trading platform.

It is a Web3 exchange that provides traders with access to various classes of assets, like OTC derivatives, cryptocurrency, bonds, futures, forex, and more. The platform is dedicated to protecting the privacy and anonymity of its users, as it has not incorporated any KYC checks.

On the other hand, existing trading platforms like MEXC, Gate.io, and Huobi require users to share their personal data.

The ecosystem of Tradecurve consists of Automated Trading & AI, Copy Trading, Exchange, and Metaverse Trading Academy. During the ongoing fourth stage of the platform’s presale, a TCRV token is available for $0.018.

Its market price can surge 50x during the presale, and 100x after listing on Uniswap and other leading crypto exchanges. The platform is also looking to raise over $20 million during its ICO, surpassing the previous records set by Uniswap and Binance.

For more information about the Tradecurve presale:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

