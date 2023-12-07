Bitget Referral Code: gwak 2024

Bitget referral code is gwak. Using this referral code users can get a bonus upto $4163 and can also share invitation code with friends to get upto 40% per referral. Bitget is the leading crypto exchange platform for crypto derivatives trading. It offers copy trading options for its users. Users can use the referral code: gwak to get $4163 Bonus while registration.

What is Bitget Referral Code?

gwak is a Bitget app referral code. By applying referral code users will get the upto $4163 signup bonus and plus discount on trading. Users can get upto 40% on sharing their referral code with friends.

Bitget is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to trade different types of cryptocurrencies. Here users can trade on 100+ cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Doge, Ripple, Ethereum, and many more. It's a user-friendly interface and here users can trade easily.

It has many advantages for earning free rewards, if users refer any friends, on each referral users will get up to 3,000 USDT and also users can get 40% commission on every friend they refer. If users sign up in the affiliate then they will get 50% commission on every referral.

Bitget Referral Code 2024

What is Bitget App

Bitget is a cryptocurrency trading platform, where users can buy/sell 100+ currencies in one platform. It is designed to be user friendly and this app is good for beginners. Also, users can get up to 3,000 USDT and commission on every referral and can get lifetime commission 40% based on their friends' trade.

Bitget App Invitation code

Bitget Invitation code is gwak. Additionally, users can welcome friends using the invitation code and receive up to a 40% trading commission for each successful introduction and their trades.

How to Register and Apply Bitget Referral Code

Users can join with the latest Bitget app refer code: gwak and refer friends to Bitget to get 40%-50% referral cashback on the trading fee.

1. Firstly, fill account details to complete registration.

2. Register on Bitget

3. Enter email address, password and Bitget referral code.

4. Now apply Bitget Referral Code at the time of registration: gwak

5. Bitget referral code helps users to get a sign up bonus.

6. Agree the terms and conditions and apply to sign up.

7. Now verify captcha and other details.

8. Enter OTP which is sent through the registered Gmail.

9. Now users can see the welcome page, get $4,163 in rewards for completing tasks on Bitget.

10. Click on the menu icon to download Bitget apk.

11. Click on the Download app option and install the Bitget app.

How to Download Bitget App

Click on the Menu icon at the top right corner.

Click on the Download App option.

Users can download it for iOS and Android device.

Now users will be redirected to the Google Play Store

Install the app and use credentials to login.

How to Verify Identity to Unlock all Features

Click on the Profile icon on the home page.

Now click on the Identity Verification.

Click on the Verify option.

Now choose the country and upload any ID.

Upload the required documents and verify via OTP.

Once users verify the account they can deposit and withdraw money.

How to Refer and Earn 40% Commission

First of all, Click on the Profile on the home page.

Now users can see the Gift Rewards icon.

On the next page, users will see the refer and earn page.

Users can get up to 9,000 USDT on every referral.

Friends can get up to 1000 USDT.

When friends deposit, users will get 100 USDT in coupons.

When friends trade, users will get up to 500 USDT in Crypto Vouchers.

Click on the Invite option and share the invite link and share the Bitget Referral Code.

How to Deposit on Bitget

Click on the Add Funds in the home page.

Now users can see Bank Deposit and Credit/Debit cards.

Before deposit, users have to complete identity verification.

Next, enter the amount and make a payment via bank account or Debit/Credit card.

Once deposit has been done, next users can invest on any assets.

Bitget Account Opening Video Guide

How to Create Bitget Account & How to Use [Full Guide]

Conclusion

So that's all about the Bitget app referral code which is “gwak”. By using the invitation code, new users can receive the best referral bonus and exclusive discounts.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.