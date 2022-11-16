Bitter memories of last NZ Tour whet Indian appetite for revenge

For decades, India has fought to improve its overseas records. Under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Indian cricket has witnessed a tectonic shift. From being labelled as poor travellers, Men in Blue can now spring a surprise against formidable opponents in their backyards.

However, the previous New Zealand tour was a blip they would like to forget. To refresh the memory, India had made a sensational start to their 2020 campaign in New Zealand. They whitewashed the hosts in an exciting, hard-fought five-match T20I series, only to lose their steam. In a shocking turn of events, the Indian team faced successive drubbings in the ODIs (3-0) and Test (2-0) series.

In fact, New Zealand became the first side since 1997 to inflict a whitewash on India in a bilateral ODI series. The home team’s fightback, after the T20I series defeat, was astonishing despite missing captain Kane Williamson in the first two one-dayers. The Blacks Caps chased down an imposing Indian total (347) in Hamilton, defended a modest total (273) at Auckland and then went down to surpass India’s 296 in Mount Maunganui to seal the series.

For India, their top order floundered, and the bowling average of Indian quicks (114.60) dipped to their second worst in an ODI series of three or more matches. The fielding, too, was below-par. In batting, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul did bulk of the scoring in the three-match series.

Bowlers under scrutiny

The much-vaunted pace battery was horribly off the mark. It could muster only five wickets in three matches, of which Shardul Thakur took four and Mohammed Shami one. Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini went wicketless. In comparison, the host fast bowlers picked up 18 wickets at an average of 41. The Indian ODI performance forced an exasperated captain, Virat Kohli, to admit they didn’t deserve to be on the winning side.

This time around, a new-look Indian team likes to be mindful in not repeating the past follies. The absence of some of the star players will give way to a bunch of youngsters who have been fighting for a place in the Indian squad. With the next ODI World Cup being hosted by India in October, it could be a make-or-break moment for many of them.

Under the testing New Zealand conditions, where the ball can zip and swing, the Indian seamers are wont to err in their lines and lengths.

The bowlers are going to be under the pump following the recent outing in Adelaide. The way India went wicketless during their 10-wicket defeat to England in the T20I World Cup semifinal has raised more questions than answers. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Thakur, and rising star Arshdeep Singh will have the mammoth task of once again reviving the confidence in Indian bowling.

Dhawan, the enforcer; Pant, the finisher

Be rest assured that while leading the ODI team in New Zealand, the seasoned campaigner Shikhar Dhawan would want to play on the front foot. The swashbuckling opener led the ODI team to an emphatic clean sweep (3-0) in West Indies and followed it up with a 2-1 victory against South Africa last month. The 36 -year-old would be gunning for revenge on New Zealand shores. The left-handed batter will lend much-needed solidity and experience at the top. One of India's biggest failing during their last trip to New Zealand was the lack of good starts. Dhawan, who was missing from that line-up due to a shoulder injury, has an opportunity now. Together with Shubman Gill, he forges a good opening pair. The Delhi cricketer is also in good form this year having scored 567 runs in 16 ODI innings at an average of 40.50.

The fact that Dhawan has been picked to lead the pack is an indication that he is still in the mix. He understands the significance of this series and so does vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who after warming the bench for a large part in the T20I World Cup, will be impatient to unleash his brand of fearless cricket. India would be counting on Dhawan to provide a good start and lay the foundation for Pant to take the attack to opposition bowlers later in the innings.

Changes in the batting line-up is expected in both the ODIs and the T20Is and crack open a window for the likes of Gill, Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson to vie for a permanent spot.

Suryakumar's pyrotechnics

The presence of Suryakumar Yadav will be a big boost to the Indian middle order. Yadav is one of the best takeaways from India’s T20I World campaign. The timing and inventiveness of his strokes make him a dangerous player in the shorter formats and conditions in New Zealand should bring the best out of him. Quick between the wickets, Yadav keeps the scoreboard ticking and launches himself, taking well calculated risks with shots all around the wicket. He can provide the balance in the middle order India was lacking on Aotearoa soil last year.

Not to forget Iyer who hit his debut ODI century in Hamilton in the 2020 tour; his current form should lift the Indian batting show this time around.

Pandya’s irresistible form

The Indian T20I squad includes eight players who were part of the just concluded T20I World Cup campaign. In-form all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not be part of the ODI series, but he will be heading the T20I team which is expected to witness a shakeup in the coming days. The World Cup experience should keep them in good stead against New Zealand, who like India is also hurting from their semi-final defeat in Australia. Pandya is coming off after stroking a scintillating knock against England and will be stoked as always, to take up a new role as leader of the T20I side.

Return of KulCha

The return of wrist-spinning duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav adds variety to the side. The two, once famously known as KulCha, used to form a lethal spin pair for India. Between 2017-19 the duo became a regular feature in the ODI team and plotted downfall of opponents in tandem with their bag of tricks. The New Zealand series will be an opportunity for them to join forces in both ODIs and T20Is. Chinaman Yadav is making his way back into the team and played in Zimbabwe and at home against South Africa. He took 4/18 in the 3rd ODI in Delhi, and he would be focused on making the most of this series with the ODI World Cup less than a year away.

Home team's challenges

For the Black Caps, the semi-final loss in Australia was the fifth time in a row in World Cups where they made it to the final four but failed to clinch the trophy. Meanwhile, New Zealand is also experiencing a churn with Trent Boult and Martin Guptill missing out from both the squads while Kyle Jamieson is still recuperating from his back injury. Adam Milne comes back into the ODI squad while batting sensation Finn Allen is part of both the squads.

It will be a battle of the equals and the stage is set for young guns of India to prove themselves in this stern test of character, temperament and skill.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Amazon Prime Video by HT Brand Studio.