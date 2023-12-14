Bitunix Referral Code: Discount (5800$ Bonus + 20% Fee Discount)

Bitunix is a crypto derivatives exchange that was established in November 2021 in Hong Kong by Aaron Lee. It has experienced rapid growth and is ranked among the top 30 on coin market cap, with a trade volume of $4.9 Billion. As a centralized crypto trading platform, Bitunix became a U.S. MSB registrant in late 2022 and obtained an SEC compliance license in the Philippines in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2024 Bitunix secured a $50 million fund from investors in Dubai, with the aim of expanding its global market reach and establishing offices in Dubai. While popular in Asia, Bitunix is also expanding its presence in Africa, Latin America, and other regions. The exchange currently employs approximately 200 staff members.

How to apply Bitunix Referral Code?

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Use Bitunix Referral Code DISCOUNT to get the best benefits!

Visit https://www.bitunix.com/register?vipCode=Discount Make sure Bitunix Referral code DISCOUNT is applied and complete the account creation. See picture below. Enjoy the amazing benefits and happy trading!

What is Bitunix best referral code?

The Bitunix referral code is discount. This code unlocks amazing benefits for new customers and massive discount on trading fees. Currently, users can get over 5500$ in cash bonus and will also receive 20% fee discount. Users can invite friends as a Bitunix affiliate and get upto 70% commission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to apply Bitunix Referral Code?

What is Bitunix best referral code?

The Bitunix referral code is discount.This code unlocks amazing benefits for new customers and massive discount on trading fees. Currently, users can get over 5500$ in cash bonus and will also receive 20% fee discount. Users can invite friends as a Bitunix affiliate and get upto 70% commission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is Bitunix best referral code?

Bitunix Affiliate Program

Bitunix's Affiliate Program allows users to invite other traders using their personal Bitunix referral code. Users can obtain their unique referral code and signup link from the referral center. When someone uses the code or link, they are considered a successful invitee. Users will then get upto 70% commission on the trading fees generated by their invitees.

Bitunix FAQ’s

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q - Is Bitunix Safe?

A - Bitunix is a very safe crypto exchange and ranked among the best exchanges by Coingecko.Q - Is Bitunix KYC?

A - At the moment KYC is not forced, so users can use Bitunix without completing KYC.

Q - What is Bitunix Referral Code?

A - Bitunix Referral Code is Discount.

Q - What are the fees on Bitunix?

A - Very low compared to competitors! Click here for more info.

Bitunix Conclusion

Users can enter Bitunix referral code: discount and get a bonus upto 5800 usd and save 20% on all trading fees for a lifetime! Users can invite friends via the referral or affiliate program to get a good commission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Want to try something else? Learn about Kucoin Referral Code QBSSSPMG here:https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-stories/kucoin-referral-code-qbssspmg-save-40-on-fees-101701179155521.html

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}