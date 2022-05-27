Bizwiz Learning’s Rahul Jain on how leadership skills can transform our lives

1. As an Edupreneur and Leadership <strong>Coach</strong>, tell us about leadership and its role in preparing the organization for unprecedented change.

As astudent at heart, I am fascinated with the notion/ concept is a better word of what makes a leader. Why is it that certain people seem to naturally inspire confidence, loyalty and hard work, while others don’t? It’s a timeless question which has no simple answer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I believe that true leadership is the ability to convert crises into opportunities. Good leaders are committed and possess the skills to convert adversity and emerge stronger. Some of the broad skill areas required for leaders are strategic thinking, planning and delivery, people management, change management, effective communication, persuasion and an ability to influence. These skills can be developed by making a conscious effort and practising them consistently.

Reputed companies like Siemens, Aditya Birla Group, Bikanerwala, Sarvo group, Global Autotech, Normet Mining and many Business owners/Directors/Partners have been a part of our programs, who have successfully completed and practised the learning, thereby getting superior and quantifiable results. Our leadership development programs are conducted in both online and offline modes.

2. Do you think is it destiny or you have made a path for yourself to grow in this direction? Tell us something about it and your struggles in your journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If I were to go back to the early years of my career around 2002, I realise how immature I had been to blame the external circumstances for my struggles instead of taking the responsibility for it.

As they say, Rome was not built in one day and there was no silver bullet, I started upskilling myself backed by smart planning and effective execution, which drove me on the path of success from my next venture itself. There has been no looking back since then. Today, I enjoy financial freedom along with pursuing my passion as a profession.

It has been my passion to empower human beings by exploring their maximum potential that would help them and organizations achieve exponential growth. It has been my mission since then, to guide and train entrepreneurs, students and corporates to assist them to excel in their respective fields such as leadership and achieve productivity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. How have you converted challenges into opportunities?

Do 1%, 100% Done Successleadership blueprint is based on the concept of making small and steady improvements that adds up to the overall success. I drew up a blueprint that was in sync with me, my team and the situation; and followed it carefully. It gave me confidence as I started seeing small successes in my initiatives. It boosted up my confidence and over a period I started seeing noticeable improvement that has led to huge differences in results.

4. Tell us something about your personal life

I was born and brought up in Kolkata. I had a premature birth, and you would be surprised that I did not have salt till I was 5 due to a disease known as nephritis. Ironically, I failed my Maths exam in high school, and now am coaching businesses on how to enhance their ROI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. What are the challenges that your participants usually come up to you with relating to leadership development? What are the various measures taken by Bizwiz Learning to meet their requirements?

Some of the obstacles that the clients face on a regular basis are - unable to achieve desired goals, issues related to self-management, team management, work life imbalance and challenges in business modelling.

Our USP is that we deliver visible behavioural change and measurable outcomes through our exclusive copyrighted process of Do 1%, 100% Done success blueprint. Knowledge based training has little influence in changing habits and attitudes that have been developed over years of past conditioning. Our focus is on developing Effective behaviours in the same way as they were acquired, through a development process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Rahul Jain

Rahul Jain is founder, Director of Bizwiz learning which is one of the finest leadership development platforms.

You can transform your potential by going to www.bizwizlearning.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.