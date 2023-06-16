Black Coffee Brands celebrates the inauguration of a new office in Chennai

India, 16th May 2023: Black Coffee Brands, a prominent marketing and sales strategy consultancy, has recently celebrated the opening of its new office in Chennai on May 25th, 2023. In celebration, the consultancy has announced new packages, inviting foresightful companies to seek the innovative, forward-looking, holistic branding and sales-oriented services of Black Coffee Brands. Black Coffee Brands is set to leverage its improved operational capacity to further cement its position in the industry and to stride ahead in transforming the way marketing and sales are perceived.

The expansion plan follows the resounding success of the company’s already thriving operations, which have exemplified the core value of the organization: an intense and unwavering commitment to value creation. The consultancy will soon have a presence in Bengaluru and Coimbatore, with the aim of capturing not just another pool of clients but also those from the sectors that the brand has yet to tap into.

More importantly, targeting a solid growth curve, Black Coffee Brands, which already has an extensive clientele in diverse domains such as Real Estate, Retail, E-commerce, Fashion, Automobile, IT, and ITES industries, has set the goal of generating a whopping 5 crore in revenue and acquire over 50 clients by September 2023. Towards clocking this ambitious goal, the company’s carefully developed team of marketing and sales experts, who bring a diverse pool of capabilities to the table and have been the driving force behind the successful campaigns, have already geared themselves.

"With immense pleasure, we announce the opening of the new office in Chennai, which is the latest step of our extensive expansion plans'', shared Shan T, Co-founder of Black Coffee Brands, about the inauguration of the new office. He continued, "Following the phenomenal response our services have garnered we have decided to expand the bandwidth of our ROI-driven consulting to many more businesses. Moreover, with the new office and the expansion, we would have a fresh set of talented professionals, which will increase the overall insight and capability of the company, adding more value to our clients.”

On a similar note, Vivekanandan N, the Co-founder, Black Coffee Brands, “ The improved operational capacity that we have clocked with our new office will not only help us tap into new sectors but also help us grow our clientele in the existing domains that we operate in. Additionally, the new team of seasoned marketers and sales experts who have recently joined us will bring novel perspectives and abilities to the overall brainpower of the company and enhance its cumulative capacity. We have already set a legacy of excellence and we hope to push the envelope. Further, we are eying to set foot in metropolises such as Bangalore, where the trendsetters operate and we also want to spread our presence in emerging cities such as Coimbatore to explore opportunities in growing markets and help businesses hit their growth targets in today’s competitive environment.”

Black Coffee Brands is a leading name in the marketing and sales domain, offering cutting-edge solutions such as 480-degree marketing to its clients. This proactive approach helps companies stay ahead of the trend and quickly adapt and thrive in the dynamic market. With expansion plans on the anvil, the brand is eyeing to expand its operational capabilities and increase its profitability and market share.

For more information, please visit: https://blackcoffeebrands.co.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

