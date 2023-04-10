Bling Ping Motion Pictures bags 6 gold awards at the Capturing Wow Awards

India, 10th April 2023: Bling Ping Motion Pictures, a leading production company in the field of photography and filmmaking, has won 6 gold awards at the Capturing Wow awards ceremony. The Capturing Wow awards are considered one of the most prestigious awards in the photography and filmmaking industry, and winning 6 gold awards is a remarkable achievement.

Bling Ping Motion Pictures is a name that has been making waves in the world of filmmaking and photography. The company has recently bagged six awards in various categories at Capturing WOW, which is a testament to their excellence in the field of visual arts for clients like Neoniche, Phoenix Live, Microsoft, Coca Cola, Mehrangarh Museum Trust, Jodhana Heritage, Wizcraft.

Awards bagged by Bling Ping Motion Pictures

GOLD - Social Celebration Film

GOLD - Festivals & Concerts Film

GOLD - Corporate Event Film

GOLD - Corporate Event Photography

GOLD - Social Celebration Photography

GOLD - Festivals & Concerts Photography

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohit Balchandani, CEO, Bling Ping Motion Pictures

The awards were presented in recognition of Bling Ping's outstanding work in photography and filmmaking. Their work includes a range of commercial and creative projects, such as advertisements, corporate, music festivals, nightlife, sports, fashion, digital shows and more!

The company's creative team is renowned for their unique approach to storytelling, bringing together innovative ideas, stunning visuals, and captivating narratives. Bling Ping's team is made up of highly skilled and experienced professionals who have a passion for photography and filmmaking, and a deep understanding of the art and science of visual storytelling.

At Bling Ping over the last 5 years, they have been helping clients across India create personalised and innovative brand experiences by providing solutions for over 450+ live entertainment experiences in verticals of corporate, Ad films, and nightlife, sports, fashion, digital shows and more!

They love to create an amazing and super creative reflection of events, festivals, products, occasions, and travelogues. They film and edit simultaneously, hence can deliver the film on the same day which would, in turn, reach a maximum audience & create more awareness & activation.

Their mastery of camera techniques, lighting, and framing was praised for its ability to enhance the storytelling and emotional impact of their films. Bling Ping Motion Pictures is known for creating visually stunning and emotionally engaging content. Their films and photographs have the ability to capture the essence of a moment and convey a story with great finesse. The company is dedicated to creating content that is not only visually appealing but also has a deeper meaning that resonates with the audience.

Each award recognises a different aspect of filmmaking and photography, and winning all six is a remarkable achievement. The photographs capture a range of emotions and experiences,The photography was praised for its ability to tell a story through a single image. In the Best Photography category, Bling Ping was recognised for their stunning and visually striking images that captured the essence of their subjects. Their photographs were praised for their technical proficiency, artistic merit, and emotional impact.

For more information, visit - blingping.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connect with us on social media - https://www.instagram.com/blingping.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.