BlockDAG, Kaspa, BTC and Ethereum in the 2024 Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin price is defying all expectations, smashing the $45,000, $50,000, $55,000, and $60,000 marks in just three weeks, driven largely by the inflows into spot BTC ETFs and the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, designed to slash BTC mining rewards in half.

ETH price is also on a roll, having surpassed the $3,400 mark for the first time since April 2022. Adding to this bullish frenzy is the emergence of BlockDAG, a new PoW project inspired by Kaspa, which stands poised to replicate or even outshine its predecessor's success. Keep reading for a closer look at these developments and discover the best crypto in 2024.

ETH Price

Over the past 30 days, ETH price performance was recorded at 38.5%, surpassing the $3,400 mark for the first time since April 2022. This development is likely fuelled by a combination of factors, most notably the potential spot ETH ETF approval by the SEC and the upcoming Dencun upgrade.

The performance in the altcoin market, spearheaded by Bitcoin, is adding further momentum to ETH price.

BTC

The upcoming Bitcoin halving event, slated for April 2024, is a key factor fuelling the ongoing, market-wide situation. But what is Bitcoin halving exactly and why does it drive Bitcoin’s price performance?

Essentially, this Bitcoin halving will cut BTC mining rewards in half, from 6.25 BTC per block to 3.125 BTC. This mechanism, built into the BTC mining protocol, is designed to combat inflation and preserve the asset’s scarcity. As a result, the reduction in the pace of Bitcoin issuance suggests that the BTC price will perform well as long as demand stays more or less the same.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG’s value proposition is a comprehensive system of decentralized solutions, making it comparable to crypto behemoths like of Solana and Ethereum. Equipped with intuitive APIs and tools, BlockDAG allows users to create a range of decentralized applications from DeFi and DEXs to logistics and identity management solutions. By building their DApps on BlockDAG, users benefit from high-grade security, industry-leading speed, and BlockDAG’s platform interoperability.

In addition, BlockDAG seeks to open doors to crypto mining to everyone by offering a suite of user-friendly mining solutions, including its X-series mining rigs, a cloud mining option, and a mining app accessible both on Apple Store and Google Play.

For those considering an investment, BlockDAG presents a remarkable opportunity with a projected post-launch ROI of approximately 3233% for investors who buy BDAG at the current price of $0.0015. As the price increases with each subsequent batch, the best time to buy BDAG is now, before the project moves forward to its next presale.

In response to the overwhelming early investor interest, BlockDAG has announced a $2 million mega giveaway shared by 50 lucky community members. To participate in the giveaway, follow BlockDAG’s social media channels, submit your wallet address, increase your chances by completing all quests, and bring friends for extra entries!

In Summary

With BTC mining rewards to be cut in half following the upcoming Bitcoin halving, BTC price is expected to go on another bullish spree, spilling over to the altcoin market. The presale market is also booming, with BlockDAG “the Kaspa Killer” emerging as a frontrunner, having recorded over $2.2M so far.

