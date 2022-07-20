BloggersPassion: From A Side Hustle Blog To A Guide For Beginners In Blogging

Gurgaon-based professional blogger and founder of BloggersPassion, Anil Agarwal has been empowering his audiences online with proven affiliate marketing strategies and blogging tips for over 12 years now. Be it premium step-by-step guides to make real money with blogging free courses on affiliate marketing and SEO for beginners, the success story of this prolific blogger who makes $13K per month is truly phenomenal.

Making a living as a blogger takes great knowledge and work. While 90 percent of the blogs never make beyond $100, it is certainly possible to make a decent income with a blog with the help of proven strategies relevant to blogging, SEO, and marketing. One such professional blogging enthusiast who has been helping thousands of bloggers do so is the founder of BloggersPassion, Anil Agarwal.

“It started as a side hustle for me, and in its early days, the blog was based on a wide range of internet marketing topics. With the right affiliate marketing, blogging tips, and SEO tactics, my blog has become a primary resource for beginners trying to build a money-making website”, shares Anil.

Anil Agarwal launched BloggersPassion in 2010 in an attempt to try his luck. A hard start and limited traction were the hallmarks of Anil's first few years. Nevertheless, he persevered. He quit his job to become a full-time blogger in 2018 right after changing his content strategy in 2016. Since then, he has been consistently working to spread the word for his blog. The website has also been making $13K per month, what once was a side hustle is now a aspiration for others.

BloggersPassion.com is basically an online platform that is dedicated to all beginners who aspire to launch a successful blog in the future. From actionable tips on SEO and affiliate marketing to profitable blogging, BloggersPassion is the place to be to learn everything about how to get more traffic and also increase affiliate sales online. So, beginners can make their way to earning a fascinating income with their passionate blogging business.

The monthly revenue from the blog grew from $100 to over $10,000 per month. This indicates an astonishing 12,900% growth. In 2021, the blog helped generate a whopping $160,000. He believes in defining one’s target audience and creating tailor-made content for his audience are key factors for achieving inevitable growth.

“In 2004, I started working as a SEO trainee. I earned a little over $100 per month. By blogging and optimizing my website, I am now able to generate more than $13,000 a month”, he adds.

Anil Agarwal’s biggest advice to all the other rising entrepreneurs and bloggers is to focus on building the right target audience from day one. He says, “The best way to make your website or blog appear on the top of the search engines is to learn SEO or hire someone who is good at it. And, relish the opportunity to help others by offering blogging solutions. Eventually, the money is going to flow in as a by-product.”

BloggersPassion has been featured on HuffPost.com, Forbes.com, SemRush.com, and Problogger.com to name a few. He also launched HostingMonks.com (a web hosting blog) in January 2019.

You can reach out to Anil Agarwal or learn more about him through the links below:

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anilseo/

Quora Profile: https://www.quora.com/profile/Anil-Agarwal-4

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloggerspassion

