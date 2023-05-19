Blooming with Pride: Floweraura Collaborates with Aravani Art Foundation to Celebrate Trans Artists

Floweraura is incredibly excited to announce our heartfelt collaboration with the Aravani Art Foundation, a remarkable organization dedicated to uplifting trans artists.

From 23rd to 25th May, 2023, we are opening our office doors to create a space where art meets compassion. Aravani Art Foundation will be showcasing their incredible art collection in our open studio, inviting you to immerse yourself in a celebration of talent and diversity.

This collaboration is about more than just art. It's about coming together as a community and supporting our talented trans artists, who have so much beauty to share with the world. By attending this event and purchasing their unique art pieces, you will directly contribute to their growth and empowerment.

Let's come together, united by love and acceptance, as we create a space where talent thrives and everyone's story can bloom with pride. We firmly believe in fostering a world where love knows no boundaries. As a brand, we proudly stand with the trans community, celebrating their courage, creativity, and resilience.

So mark your calendars, dear friends, and join us at Floweraura's office from 23rd to 25th May, 2023. Let's create a space filled with love, acceptance, and the vibrant colors of art.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.