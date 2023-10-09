Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic’s Launches All-Natural Face Serums

Face serums are a vital component of modern skincare routines, known for their potent and concentrated formulations designed to address specific skin concerns and boost nourishment and hydration. Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic has launched four all-natural facial serums, which are lightweight, fast absorbing, and targeted to deliver healthy, radiant, and glowing skin.

“I have been using serums in our professional range all along and was impressed with their results. With regular use of the serums, you can attain highly improved skin. They help to “Reset your Skin” and give you Good Skin Days ahead,” says Dr. Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic announced the launch of their four all natural face serums viz. Vitamin C Serum, Niacinamide Serum, Hyaluronic Serum, and Squalane Serum on their social media platforms. These serums are made of ingredients that are completely natural and address various skin concerns including acne, acne marks, pigmentation, signs of aging to name a few. These serums can be included in your everyday AM PM skincare routine.

An extraordinary aromatherapy-based skincare solution crafted with the finest ingredients. It is designed to provide your skin with exceptional benefits, starting with its ability to lock in moisture and create a barrier against dehydration. This serum works diligently to replenish them, restoring healthy and balanced skin. Experience the transformative power of this serum and indulge in the luxury of naturally beautiful skin.

Hyaluronic Serum is a revolutionary skincare solution enriched with the powerful ingredient hyaluronic acid. This serum is designed to deliver exceptional results, starting with its ability to boost moisture levels, providing deep hydration to the skin. As a result, fine lines and wrinkles are visibly reduced, revealing smoother and more youthful skin.

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Niacinamide Face Serum is a beautiful addition to your skincare routine. Natural extracts and essential oils that help to nourish and renew the skin are added to this serum. The serum has 10% niacinamide concentration and 1% zinc concentration, which works wonders for decreasing inflammation and regulating sebum production. Additionally, it improves skin tone and lightens acne scars. Serum is an excellent option for enhancing your skin's general health and appearance, regardless of skin type.

The Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Vitamin C Face Serum is a fantastic skincare product that combines the benefits of natural extracts, essential oils, and vitamin C. The antioxidant and anti-aging properties of the serum help reduce hyperpigmentation, minimize fine wrinkles, and restore sun damage. This serum's natural extracts and essential oils nourish and renew the skin, resulting in healthy, glowing skin.

These facial serums are much loved by our customers especially the Vitamin C serum. “With 20% of Vitamin C in it, this serum is one of the best in the category. Loved the fact that they don’t use extracts in it,” says Kriti from Indore.

Diya from Chandigarh says, “I bought Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Squalane Serum for my mother. She could actually see the results in a few weeks. She is absolutely in love with it and I am so happy that I bought it for her.”

Selvan from Mysore says “I have been using Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic products for more than 5 years, absolutely in love with their products. I am so happy that they have come up with face serums too. I tried the Niacinamide Serum for a few days and I could actually see that my face has become clearer with every drop of it.”

ABOUT BLOSSOM KOCHHAR AROMA MAGIC

In 1994, to inspire society for a holistic approach to life, Dr. Blossom Kochhar, along with her husband, the late Col V Kochhar, sowed their seed of faith in Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, giving the world the healing power of nature through the best of Aromatherapy in India. The brand prides itself on being one of the pioneers of Aromatherapy products in India, committed to giving people a touch of nature in a world taken over by artificiality. Today, Dr. Kochhar’s daughter, Ms. Samantha Kochhar, who preserves the roots while driving the company to new heights, spearheads the company’s affairs. Currently, the Earth to Bottle 200+ signature Aromatherapy skin, hair, & wellness products are present in over 100 cities in India. All the essential oils are 100% organic & every product is cruelty-free with eco-friendly & recyclable packing.

As the company takes from nature, it must give back to nature too. It engages itself month on month in a plethora of tree plantations & conservation drives in collaboration with 'Give Me Trees (GMT) Trust.' With a pledge of planting at least one tree a day since 2015, the Blossom Kochhar Group has planted over 6000 trees. The company also contributes and works closely with Cankids Kidscan, an NGO specializing in childhood cancer, the Indian Cancer Society, and the Festival of Hope. Education and skilling that is where Dr. Blossom Kochhar started & since then, he has provided free training and livelihood to economically backward youth & women, specially-abled youth & widows in the last three decades.

Availability: https://aromamagic.com and https://www.nykaa.com https://aromamagic.com/collections/all-products

Serums: https://aromamagic.com/collections/serums-concentrates

